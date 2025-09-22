Vancouver stay surging, Charlotte's historic run ends & more from Matchday 35

The Armchair Analyst has grabbed a well-earned bit of vacation time before the MLS run-in cranks up to its full levels of insanity. So I’ve been called off the bench for a substitute cameo as we try to make sense of a lively Matchday 35.

The league’s two hottest teams, led by arguably its top two goalkeepers, raised the curtain on the weekend in an early kickoff for ‘Kids Day’ at sunsplashed Yankee Stadium. And if all that sounds like a nice, happy vibe, we should clarify that New York City FC, Charlotte FC and referee Tim Ford duly combined for 27 fouls, nine yellow cards and three penalty kicks, reflective of the postseason-level intensity that rolls in at this time of year.

When the dust settled, The Crown’s MLS record-tying nine-game win streak was dead and buried, put to the sword by Alonso Martínez’s brace of PKs and NYCFC’s savvy pitch control in a 2-0 win. Matt Freese put a bow on it by commemorating his freshly-signed contract extension through 2030 with a penalty save on Wilfried Zaha to secure his eighth clean sheet of the season, and clinch his side’s spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“Charlotte has become a very solid team throughout the season, defensively, very well-organized. So for us it was very important in our strategy to get this first goal in whatever way,” said Pigeons boss Pascal Jansen postgame. “So we get them in a defensive structure where they were struggling at those moments, which gave us obviously a good lift in the game, because you're 2-0 up and then you know their defensive structure has to open up.

“For us it's the third game in eight days. So you could feel the legs at some point in the game and we changed our setup defending in our own half a little bit, which allowed us to play more from transition as well,” he continued. “And apart from the penalty that we conceded, we didn't give any chances away.”

The Cityzens are now 7W-1L-1D dating back to mid-July (it’s probably not a coincidence this run corresponds with new Designated Player Nicolás Fernández’s arrival). They’ve pushed into the Eastern Conference’s top four, and showed admirable range in this six-point week they just had.

There was the resilience and attacking verve required in Wednesday’s 3-2, injury-time comeback win over slick-passing Columbus – as the cracks over at the excellent Hudson River Blue noted, that’s now 23 points NYC have clawed back from losing positions this season – followed by the measured, tactical grinder against CLTFC.

Another weighty week lies ahead. The Pigeons welcome Leo Messi and Inter Miami, who are a step behind them in the table but on a higher points-per-game rate with games in hand, to Citi Field on Wednesday, a true six-pointer in the race for the top four and the Round One home-field advantage it confers in the postseason. Then, at the weekend, they’ll cross the Hudson River for a derby against the Red Bulls in which they might just get to close the casket on their rivals’ playoff qualification hopes.

Meanwhile, Charlotte’s limitations away from Bank of America Stadium remain, as does their attacking danger when required to step onto the front foot and chase a game. The consolation is they’ve got two of their last three matches at home, sandwiched around a very winnable visit to D.C. United.