USMNT Player Ratings: Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams star in Nations League final

There may have been questions about this team's performance against Jamaica, but there will be none tonight. Berhalter got every decision right, including the choice to put in Adams from the start. His tactics had Mexico on the back foot from the opening whistle and played to the USMNT's strengths, and his substitutions were spot on. It's three consecutive Nations League trophies under Berhalter, who is unbeaten in seven straight matches against Mexico.