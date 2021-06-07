USA vs. Mexico: 5 most unforgettable moments from Concacaf Nations League Final

When referee John Pitti walked to the Video Review monitor for the second of three times in the game to decide whether Pulisic was fouled in the box, he was met there by Mexican coach Tata Martino. While Pitti was reviewing the play on the monitor — which were unusually located between the benches — the former Atlanta United manager put his hand on Pitti’s shoulder. The Panamanian official, in turn, sent Martino off for unwarranted contact with a match official.