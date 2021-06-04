Recap: USA 1, Honduras 0

A diving header by Jordan Siebatcheu one minute from full time lifted the US men's national team to a 1-0 win over Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Thursday night.

The USMNT advance to Sunday's Nations League Final to face the winner of the second Semifinal between Mexico and Costa Rica later Thursday night.

They reach that championship tilt without the complications of a penalty kick shootout thanks to Siebatcheu's 89th-minute winner. John Brooks' chipped a ball into the box was headed into space by Weston McKennie, with Siebatcheu there to meet it and put a diving header past Honduran goalkeeper Luis Lopez from the edge of the six-yard box for the winner.

The night could have been made more straightforward for the USMNT had they taken advantage of a pair of high-quality chances coming in the opening 45 minutes.

Gio Reyna had the USMNT’s first opportunity, slaloming through a pair of Honduran defenders before putting his low shot just wide of the far post in the 10th minute. Then later Josh Sargent latched onto an Antonee Robinson cross and headed on frame, forcing Luis Lopez to parry away.

But three minutes earlier Sargent came up huge defensively with a headed clearance off the line off an Alberth Elis attempt in the 27th minute.