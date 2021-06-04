Recap: USA 1, Honduras 0

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

A diving header by Jordan Siebatcheu one minute from full time lifted the US men's national team to a 1-0 win over Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Thursday night.

The USMNT advance to Sunday's Nations League Final to face the winner of the second Semifinal between Mexico and Costa Rica later Thursday night.

They reach that championship tilt without the complications of a penalty kick shootout thanks to Siebatcheu's 89th-minute winner. John Brooks' chipped a ball into the box was headed into space by Weston McKennie, with Siebatcheu there to meet it and put a diving header past Honduran goalkeeper Luis Lopez from the edge of the six-yard box for the winner.

The night could have been made more straightforward for the USMNT had they taken advantage of a pair of high-quality chances coming in the opening 45 minutes.

Gio Reyna had the USMNT’s first opportunity, slaloming through a pair of Honduran defenders before putting his low shot just wide of the far post in the 10th minute. Then later Josh Sargent latched onto an Antonee Robinson cross and headed on frame, forcing Luis Lopez to parry away.

But three minutes earlier Sargent came up huge defensively with a headed clearance off the line off an Alberth Elis attempt in the 27th minute.

Second half opportunities were at a premium and just when it looked like the teams would line up for a PK shootout, Siebatcheu came up with the late drama.

Advertising

Goals

  • 89’ — USA — Jordan Siebatcheu | WATCH

Three Things 

  • THE BIG PICTURE: OK, it wasn’t pretty — few Concacaf knockout games are — and the USMNT need to be more decisive in the final third, but they found a way and they found it late to advance to play in a competitive final. 
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ultimately it’s got to be the late winner by Siebatcheu.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Brooks set the tone early, letting Elis know it was going to be a long day for the former Houston Dynamo star. And the center back started the sequence that resulted in the late winner.

Next Up 

  • USA: Saturday, June 6 vs. Mexico/Costa Rica winner | 9 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network | Concacaf Nations League Final
  • HON: Saturday, June 6 vs. Mexico/Costa Rica loser | 6:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network | Concacaf Nations League Third Place Match
Concacaf Nations League US Men's National Team

Advertising

Related Stories

How should the USMNT line up against Honduras? Brenden Aaronson may have a case
Projected lineups: USA vs. Honduras, Nations League Semifinals
USMNT's Sergino Dest conundrum

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: USA 1, Honduras 0
Concacaf Nations League

Recap: USA 1, Honduras 0
When will new Real Salt Lake striker Bobby Wood make his debut?

When will new Real Salt Lake striker Bobby Wood make his debut?
LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez voted MLS Player of the Month for April/May

LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez voted MLS Player of the Month for April/May
How Canada can make the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How Canada can make the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying
Ex-USMNT star Jermaine Jones takes next step on coaching journey, with MLS in his sights

Ex-USMNT star Jermaine Jones takes next step on coaching journey, with MLS in his sights
Colorado's Cole Bassett talks USMNT ambitions, following Brenden Aaronson's path
The Call Up

Colorado's Cole Bassett talks USMNT ambitions, following Brenden Aaronson's path
More News
Video
Video
Honduras vs. USA - Game Highlights
4:05

Honduras vs. USA - Game Highlights
Alberth Elis with a YELLOW CARD vs. USA
0:19

Alberth Elis with a YELLOW CARD vs. USA
Tyler Adams with a YELLOW CARD vs. Honduras
0:15

Tyler Adams with a YELLOW CARD vs. Honduras
GOAL: Jordan Siebatcheu hits the back of the net for USA
1:05

GOAL: Jordan Siebatcheu hits the back of the net for USA
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.