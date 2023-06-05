USMNT focus: Which U-20 World Cup players are likeliest to move up?

That’s a tough (and familiar) pill to swallow, especially since the US seemed to have so much potential before getting bounced by South American opposition for the third straight tournament (2017 by Venezuela, 2019 by Ecuador).

What’s important to remember, though, is how results are seldom the primary focus at the youth international level. Helping players eventually reach the senior squad, while adapting to a consistent play style, should be the overarching goal. Head coach Mikey Varas, speaking hours after his squad’s exit in Argentina, hit that point home.

“Individual player development is our number one priority, so all of these hard moments are what ends up making you better later,” Varas said Sunday. “We know that they'll have a good chance of succeeding at the next level, which is the Olympic team and the senior team.”

Varas also noted: “If these guys stay hungry and relentless from an individual standpoint, I think the sky is the limit for a lot of them. Something we spoke about in the locker room immediately after was I hope that this pain that we feel right now – because this one will not go away anytime soon – is something that we reflect on deeply, that we gain something from it and that we use it as a catalyst to pursue greatness as individuals.”

That brings us to the headline of this story, which spotlights a handful of U-20 World Cup talents that could break into the senior USMNT on a consistent basis (hint: not everyone will). To really hit the point home, here’s a sampling of such players from the past few U-20 World Cups who made the leap.