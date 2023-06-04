USA bounced from U-20 World Cup with quarterfinal defeat to Uruguay

The United States have suffered a familiar fate at the FIFA U-20 World Cup , losing a fourth straight quarterfinal when dropping a 2-0 decision Sunday against Uruguay.

The Yanks, Group B champions, entered as the tournament’s only four-win team and the only country yet to concede down in Argentina. But head coach Mikey Varas’ group couldn’t carry that momentum forward, conceding on either side of halftime as La Celeste advanced to Thursday’s semifinal vs. Israel.

The first blow arrived in the 21st minute when Uruguay broke down the right side of the US’s backline, followed by striker Anderson Duarte tapping home while unmarked centrally.

Comeback hopes turned south in the 56th minute when US center back Joshua Wynder inadvertently turned a routine cross into his own net, catching goalkeeper Gaga Slonina off guard.