Shakur Mohammed secures Nashville SC rivalry win | Energy Moment of the Matchday

With injuries to key players, Nashville SC head coach B.J. Callaghan called on Shakur Mohammed to make his second MLS start.

It was a big spot, with the club returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause to host rival Atlanta United at GEODIS Park on Friday night.

The 22-year-old delivered in a big way. His 79th-minute headed goal earned Nashville a 1-0 win over Atlanta and gave him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 16.

Mohammed latched onto Alex Muyl's lofted cross to score his second MLS goal. Ironically, his first came in second-half stoppage time to close out a 2-0 road win vs. Atlanta in April.

"Every time you score a goal, it's so emotional, because it's so hard – it's the hardest thing to do in football," Mohammed said. "It's different at home than away. I don't even remember what exactly happened – all the noise, I see Maxwell [Woledzi] tackling me, I see Hany [Mukhtar] running around, I see the whole team. God knows what it's just chaos, and I don't remember the moment.

"It's amazing, and it is truly a blessing."

With the result, the Coyotes are four points clear of Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Jose Earthquakes atop the Supporters' Shield race with 36 points (11W-1L-3D).