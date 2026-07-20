St. Louis CITY sign Jaziel Orozco to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

St. Louis CITY SC have signed defender Jaziel Orozco to a contract extension, the club announced Monday.

The 22-year-old defender's new deal lasts through the 2028-29 MLS season, with an option for 2029-30.

“Jazi has put in consistent performances this season and it is clear he has a good understanding of what is being asked of him tactically,” said sporting director Corey Wray.

“Over the last six months, he has shown qualities that we value with his tactical flexibility and versatility both in and out of possession. We are excited to keep him at the club for years to come and help him continue developing as a player.”

A former Real Salt Lake homegrown player, Orozco signed with the St. Louis first team a year ago after impressing with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate St. Louis CITY2.

He has since scored one goal in 17 first team appearances.

Following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, St. Louis return to action on July 22 when they visit the LA Galaxy (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).