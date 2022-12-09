USMNT at 2026 World Cup: Which rising MLS homegrowns could we see?

Sticking with that MLS homegrown theme, let’s break down which players could enter the roster after rising through academies across the league. This is not to suggest/guarantee they’ll make the USMNT roster for North America 2026, but rather to forecast who might reach that World Cup level.

The below group is broken down by tiers, starting with 1) who we might see soon and then getting into 2) high-potential teens and 3) U-20 players whose outlook could improve. Almost all of these players are yet to make their USMNT debut, and plenty more will enter the discourse in seasons ahead.