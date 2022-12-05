USMNT roster prediction for the 2026 World Cup: Who makes it?

The 2022 World Cup cycle, for the US men’s national team , is over – and like most of you, I’m still digesting everything we saw and learned over the past four years. Over the next few days, I’ll be digging into more and more of it (got to grind through some film and some data in the meantime) to present my verdict.

Before we jump into the week ahead, let’s go with our quadrennial tradition of jumping into a time machine to travel four years ahead and predict the next World Cup roster! Mind you, the US are granted automatic qualification as 2026 co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico. And while we don’t know with 100% certainty rosters will again have 26 players instead of the usual 23, I’ve stuck with the former.

One note before we dive in: I nailed six of 11 starters in my 2018-to-2022 prediction, which, honestly, I think is pretty good. Four years is a long time!

This time through, however, it should be much, much easier. You’ve all heard and read about how this was the second-youngest team at the World Cup and is the second-youngest roster in US World Cup history (1990 was younger) – and, well, it’s reasonable to expect the best players in the pool at age 20-24 will still be the best players in the pool at age 24-28. Ten of the 11 preferred starters this time through could be on the next roster, and as many as nine of them could be considered favorites to hold that job for the next four years. So I’ll put my over/under at 6.5 and hit the over.

Four years ago the crapshoot came further down the roster, and while I did pretty well – 17 of the 23 players I listed got at least one cap, and only three guys (Andrew Carleton, Jesse Gonzalez and Danny Acosta) were complete wash-outs, all for off-field reasons – the relative lack of young players playing real pro minutes at that time made it difficult to really gaze into the crystal ball and come away with more than just wishcasting.

Let’s put numbers to it: in the 2018 MLS season, just 14 Americans aged 22 or under played 1,000+ minutes. By 2022, that number had jumped to 27 despite MLS teams having sold/loaned the likes of James Sands, Ricardo Pepi, Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann, Sam Vines, Daryl Dike, Kevin Paredes, George Bello and Bryan Reynolds over the past few windows. All those guys, save Paredes, then got real minutes in Europe.

Folks, the academies are working! That is, by far, the biggest reason for optimism about both the national team and the state of the league.