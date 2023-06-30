Matchday

USA vs. Trindad & Tobago: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup game

Jonathan Sigal

The US men’s national team closes Group A play at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday evening against Trinidad and Tobago, hoping to reach the knockouts and stay chasing their record-tying eighth confederation championship.

How to watch and stream

  • English: FOX
  • Spanish: Univision

When

Where

  • Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

The most likely scenario after 90 minutes at Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium is the USMNT and Jamaica are Group A’s two teams that advance to the knockout stage, though the Soca Warriors hope to spring an upset and shock the region. The goal differential tiebreaker could come into effect if teams are level on points.

In the buildup to a Gold Cup final on July 16 in Los Angeles, the USMNT are looking to go two-for-two in defending regional crowns this summer. Their European-heavy roster captured a second straight Nations League title in mid-June before an MLS-heavy squad was called in for the Gold Cup. Interim coach B.J. Callaghan has overseen both tournaments, despite Gregg Berhalter being formally rehired several weeks ago.

USA

The USMNT are coming off a lopsided win over Saint Kitts and Nevis, the 136th-ranked team in FIFA’s latest World Rankings update. FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira scored a hat trick and former MLS midfielder Djordje Mihailovic bagged two goals and two assists vs. the Sugar Boyz as the group’s offense roared to life following a comeback draw vs. Jamaica.

With a +6 goal differential, the USMNT will look to pad that statistic even further against Trinidad and Tobago to maintain their gap on Jamaica and avoid a side of the Gold Cup bracket that could include Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT must finish first or second in Group A to advance, at which point they’d meet either Group D’s winner or runner-up in a July 9 quarterfinal at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium. A win or draw will be enough to advance.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago memorably beat the USMNT on home soil in 2017 to block the regional powerhouse from advancing to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Ever since, they’ve lost their last two meetings with the USMNT by a combined 13-0 scoreline. 

Now, the Soca Warriors are led by head coach Angus Eve, who’s arguably the most decorated player in their program’s history. He’s leaning on several MLS names this tournament as well, with both Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino and Atlanta United midfield Ajani Fortune called in.

As far as advancement scenarios go, Trinidad and Tobago must win to keep their Gold Cup trip alive – a draw or defeat sends them packing. The dual-island Caribbean nation hasn’t progressed beyond the group stage since a quarterfinal trip in 2015.

