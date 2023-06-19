Kings of Concacaf: USA retain Nations League title over Canada

The United States have successfully defended their Concacaf Nations League title, earning more silverware with a 2-0 victory over Canada in Sunday’s final at Allegiant Stadium.
The result involved a night of breakthroughs, as center back Chris Richards (12’) and striker Folarin Balogun (34’) both scored their first-ever international goals during a comprehensive first-half performance.
Both tallies were assisted by midfielder Giovanni Reyna, first on an out-swinging corner kick that Richards powerfully headed home and then via a slipped through-ball that the USMNT’s star recruit powerfully finished past Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Reyna, however, was subbed out at halftime after picking up a calf injury.
The Yanks nearly doubled their advantage in the second half, yet Richards’ header struck the crossbar and Balogun’s goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Canada defender Scott Kennedy.
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner was busy late as Les Rouges poured numbers into the attack, but the group battened down the hatches to ensure their 2021 Nations League crown was followed up by a 2023 one.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Two days removed from the USMNT confirming Gregg Berhalter will return as head coach for the 2026 World Cup cycle, it was interim manager B.J. Callaghan lifting a trophy upon completing a strong week in Las Vegas that included a 3-0 win over Mexico on Thursday. The USMNT remain atop Concacaf, and now Callaghan quickly turns the page towards defending a Gold Cup title in late June and early July. Those efforts will include an MLS-heavy roster, whereas this Nations League group was full of the golden generation's Europe-based stars.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Balogun’s first USMNT goal came in his second cap since committing to the program. Efforts like this reinforce why he could be a long-term solution up top.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: As strong as right back Joe Scally was in replacing Sergiño Dest (red card), and as impressive as Richards was along the backline, Reyna was phenomenal in the first half. The 20-year-old’s midfield creativity was clutch and served as a reminder of his lofty potential.
Next Up
- USA: Saturday, June 24 vs. Jamaica (9:30 pm ET) | Gold Cup, Group A
- CAN: Tuesday, June 27 vs. TBD (7:00 pm ET) | Gold Cup, Group D