Kings of Concacaf: USA retain Nations League title over Canada

The United States have successfully defended their Concacaf Nations League title, earning more silverware with a 2-0 victory over Canada in Sunday’s final at Allegiant Stadium.

The result involved a night of breakthroughs, as center back Chris Richards (12’) and striker Folarin Balogun (34’) both scored their first-ever international goals during a comprehensive first-half performance.

Both tallies were assisted by midfielder Giovanni Reyna, first on an out-swinging corner kick that Richards powerfully headed home and then via a slipped through-ball that the USMNT’s star recruit powerfully finished past Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Reyna, however, was subbed out at halftime after picking up a calf injury.

The Yanks nearly doubled their advantage in the second half, yet Richards’ header struck the crossbar and Balogun’s goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Canada defender Scott Kennedy.