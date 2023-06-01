USA roster for Concacaf Nations League title defense: 24 players called in

US men’s national team interim head coach B.J. Callaghan has announced a 24-player roster that will prepare for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Final Four. Training camp will begin June 4 in Los Angeles, then the final 23-player roster will be submitted to Concacaf no later than June 5.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Josh Cohen - Maccabi Haifa
- Sean Johnson - Toronto FC
- Matt Turner - Arsenal
DEFENDERS (7)
- Sergiño Dest - AC Milan
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - Atlanta United
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Auston Trusty - Birmingham City
- Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Johnny Cardoso - Internacional
- Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
- Weston McKennie - Leeds United
- Yunus Musah - Valencia
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
- Alan Soñora - FC Juárez
FORWARDS (7)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Folarin Balogun - Stade Reims
- Taylor Booth - Utrecht
- Ricardo Pepi - Groningen
- Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
- Tim Weah - Lille
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
Concacaf Nations League games
- June 15 vs. Mexico - 10 pm ET (Paramount+, Univision) | Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada | CNL Semifinal
- June 18 vs. Canada or Panama - 6 pm ET or 8:30 pm ET (Paramount+, Univision) | Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada | CNL Final or Third Place
The USMNT, after topping Group D (League A) of the Nations League, are positioned to defend their title from June 2021. Eight players from this month's roster were part of that squad, which memorably defeated Mexico 3-2 in extra time.
While key faces remain, there's a second temporary coaching change in six months for the USMNT. Anthony Hudson departed earlier this week, reportedly for a managerial job in the Middle East, and Callaghan (an assistant under former head coach Gregg Berhalter) has been elevated to lead Nations League and Gold Cup efforts this summer. Callaghan's first test? None other than El Tri, the program's biggest rival.
Sporting director Matt Crocker previously said the USMNT aim to appoint a new head coach by the end of summer. The core players remain, but a permanent hire would go a long way.
Key inclusions
After committing to the USMNT last month, striker Folarin Balogun is expected to make his debut and feature in an attack that includes Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna and more.
Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie are both back after helping anchor the USMNT’s midfield during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as is No. 1 goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Miles Robinson (Atlanta United) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) are two of four MLS players on the roster, reuniting the USMNT's first-choice center-back duo from the last World Cup qualifying cycle. Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson, starting fullbacks in Qatar, are poised to play key roles as well.
Injury concerns
The Europe-heavy roster is missing nearly double-digit players who are dealing with injuries. Goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Zack Steffen fall into that category, as do midfielder/captain Tyler Adams and veteran center back Tim Ream.
Several others are center back Cameron Carter-Vickers, midfielder Malik Tillman and forwards Daryl Dike and Josh Sargent.
Gold Cup looms
The USMNT await a rapid turnaround for this summer’s Gold Cup, opening Group A play against Jamaica on June 24. They’ll also face Nicaragua and a team that will be determined through the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims, hoping to defend their Gold Cup title with a record-tying eighth confederation championship.
As of now, it’s unclear if the USMNT will utilize a different roster for the Gold Cup, lean on the same faces, or fuse some mixture together.