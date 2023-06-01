USA roster for Concacaf Nations League title defense: 24 players called in

US men’s national team interim head coach B.J. Callaghan has announced a 24-player roster that will prepare for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Final Four. Training camp will begin June 4 in Los Angeles, then the final 23-player roster will be submitted to Concacaf no later than June 5.

Concacaf Nations League games

June 15 vs. Mexico - 10 pm ET (Paramount+, Univision) | Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada | CNL Semifinal

June 18 vs. Canada or Panama - 6 pm ET or 8:30 pm ET (Paramount+, Univision) | Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada | CNL Final or Third Place

The USMNT, after topping Group D (League A) of the Nations League, are positioned to defend their title from June 2021. Eight players from this month's roster were part of that squad, which memorably defeated Mexico 3-2 in extra time.

While key faces remain, there's a second temporary coaching change in six months for the USMNT. Anthony Hudson departed earlier this week, reportedly for a managerial job in the Middle East, and Callaghan (an assistant under former head coach Gregg Berhalter) has been elevated to lead Nations League and Gold Cup efforts this summer. Callaghan's first test? None other than El Tri, the program's biggest rival.