Matchday

USA roster for Concacaf Nations League title defense: 24 players called in

23MLS_NL_USMNT_Roster_0531
Jonathan Sigal

US men’s national team interim head coach B.J. Callaghan has announced a 24-player roster that will prepare for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Final Four. Training camp will begin June 4 in Los Angeles, then the final 23-player roster will be submitted to Concacaf no later than June 5.

GOALKEEPERS (4)

  • Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
  • Josh Cohen - Maccabi Haifa
  • Sean Johnson - Toronto FC
  • Matt Turner - Arsenal

DEFENDERS (7)

  • Sergiño Dest - AC Milan
  • Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
  • Antonee Robinson - Fulham
  • Miles Robinson - Atlanta United
  • Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • Auston Trusty - Birmingham City
  • Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Johnny Cardoso - Internacional
  • Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
  • Weston McKennie - Leeds United
  • Yunus Musah - Valencia
  • Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
  • Alan Soñora - FC Juárez

FORWARDS (7)

  • Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
  • Folarin Balogun - Stade Reims
  • Taylor Booth - Utrecht
  • Ricardo Pepi - Groningen
  • Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
  • Tim Weah - Lille
  • Alex Zendejas - Club América

Concacaf Nations League games

  • June 15 vs. Mexico - 10 pm ET (Paramount+, Univision) | Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada | CNL Semifinal
  • June 18 vs. Canada or Panama - 6 pm ET or 8:30 pm ET (Paramount+, Univision) | Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada | CNL Final or Third Place

The USMNT, after topping Group D (League A) of the Nations League, are positioned to defend their title from June 2021. Eight players from this month's roster were part of that squad, which memorably defeated Mexico 3-2 in extra time.

While key faces remain, there's a second temporary coaching change in six months for the USMNT. Anthony Hudson departed earlier this week, reportedly for a managerial job in the Middle East, and Callaghan (an assistant under former head coach Gregg Berhalter) has been elevated to lead Nations League and Gold Cup efforts this summer. Callaghan's first test? None other than El Tri, the program's biggest rival. 

Sporting director Matt Crocker previously said the USMNT aim to appoint a new head coach by the end of summer. The core players remain, but a permanent hire would go a long way.

Key inclusions

After committing to the USMNT last month, striker Folarin Balogun is expected to make his debut and feature in an attack that includes Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna and more.

Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie are both back after helping anchor the USMNT’s midfield during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as is No. 1 goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) are two of four MLS players on the roster, reuniting the USMNT's first-choice center-back duo from the last World Cup qualifying cycle. Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson, starting fullbacks in Qatar, are poised to play key roles as well.

Injury concerns

The Europe-heavy roster is missing nearly double-digit players who are dealing with injuries. Goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Zack Steffen fall into that category, as do midfielder/captain Tyler Adams and veteran center back Tim Ream.

Several others are center back Cameron Carter-Vickers, midfielder Malik Tillman and forwards Daryl Dike and Josh Sargent.

Gold Cup looms

The USMNT await a rapid turnaround for this summer’s Gold Cup, opening Group A play against Jamaica on June 24. They’ll also face Nicaragua and a team that will be determined through the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims, hoping to defend their Gold Cup title with a record-tying eighth confederation championship. 

As of now, it’s unclear if the USMNT will utilize a different roster for the Gold Cup, lean on the same faces, or fuse some mixture together.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
US Men's National Team Concacaf Nations League Matchday

Related Stories

Inter Miami part ways with head coach Phil Neville
New England Revolution's Carles Gil named Player of the Matchday
Matchday 17: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union sign José Martínez to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign José Martínez to contract extension
Inter Miami part ways with head coach Phil Neville

Inter Miami part ways with head coach Phil Neville
Interim coach BJ Callaghan leaning on USMNT "foundation" ahead of Nations League
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Interim coach BJ Callaghan leaning on USMNT "foundation" ahead of Nations League
New England Revolution's Carles Gil named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

New England Revolution's Carles Gil named Player of the Matchday
Matchday 17: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 17: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew, LA Galaxy answer call in Matchday 16
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew, LA Galaxy answer call in Matchday 16
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 16: Carles Gil
0:57

Player of the Matchday 16: Carles Gil
Pick that out of the net! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:55

Pick that out of the net! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 31, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 31, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 31, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 31, 2023
More Video