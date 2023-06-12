USA roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: 16 MLS players called up

The US men’s national team have named their 23-man roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, with interim head coach B.J. Callaghan calling up 16 players from Major League Soccer.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Sean Johnson - Toronto FC
- Gaga Slonina - Chelsea
- Matt Turner - Arsenal
DEFENDERS (8)
- DeJuan Jones - New England Revolution
- Aaron Long - LAFC
- Matt Miazga - FC Cincinnati
- Jalen Neal - LA Galaxy
- Bryan Reynolds - Roma
- Miles Robinson - Atlanta United
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- DeAndre Yedlin - Inter Miami CF
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Gianluca Busio - Venezia
- Djordje Mihailovic - AZ Alkmaar
- Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
- Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- James Sands - New York City FC
- Alan Soñora - FC Juárez
FORWARDS (6)
- Cade Cowell - San Jose Earthquakes
- Jesús Ferreira - FC Dallas
- Julian Gressel - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
- Brandon Vazquez - FC Cincinnati
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
USMNT games: Gold Cup, Group A
- June 24 vs. Jamaica - 9:30 pm ET (FS1, Univision) | Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)
- June 28 vs. TBD - 9:30 pm ET (FS1, UniMas) | CITYPARK (St. Louis, Missouri)
- July 2 vs. Nicaragua - 7 pm ET (FOX, Univision) | Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
The USMNT are part of Group A in the Gold Cup along with Jamaica, Nicaragua and a to-be-determined team through the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims – either Curaçao, French Guiana, Sint Maarten or St. Kitts and Nevis.
The USMNT are seeking a record-tying eighth confederation championship this summer, equaling Mexico if they reach that mark. They enter as defending champions (last won in 2021).
The 2023 Gold Cup Final will be held July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Roster notes
The Gold Cup occurs shortly after the Nations League Finals, and Callaghan has kept five players on both squads: goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Alan Soñora and forward Alex Zendejas. Johnson and Turner are also among the seven holdovers from the 2022 FIFA World Cup team.
After earning tournament Best XI honors in 2021, Turner and Robinson are among six returnees from that year’s championship side. They are joined by Johnson, Gianluca Busio, Cristian Roldan and James Sands.
Nine players will seek their first caps in an official competition: Cade Cowell, Julian Gressel, DeJuan Jones, Aidan Morris, Jalen Neal, Gaga Slonina, Soñora, John Tolkin and Brandon Vazquez.
Six dual national players will be cap-tied to the United States should they appear in any match during the Gold Cup: Cowell, Gressel, Morris, Slonina, Soñora and Vazquez.
With two selections each, FC Cincinnati and Seattle Sounders lead the list of 12 MLS clubs represented on the roster. FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira (10 goals) and Seattle forward Jordan Morris (nine goals) are firmly in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.