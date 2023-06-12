USA roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: 16 MLS players called up

The US men’s national team have named their 23-man roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup , with interim head coach B.J. Callaghan calling up 16 players from Major League Soccer.

The 2023 Gold Cup Final will be held July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The USMNT are seeking a record-tying eighth confederation championship this summer, equaling Mexico if they reach that mark. They enter as defending champions (last won in 2021).

The USMNT are part of Group A in the Gold Cup along with Jamaica, Nicaragua and a to-be-determined team through the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims – either Curaçao, French Guiana, Sint Maarten or St. Kitts and Nevis.

Roster notes

The Gold Cup occurs shortly after the Nations League Finals, and Callaghan has kept five players on both squads: goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Alan Soñora and forward Alex Zendejas. Johnson and Turner are also among the seven holdovers from the 2022 FIFA World Cup team.

After earning tournament Best XI honors in 2021, Turner and Robinson are among six returnees from that year’s championship side. They are joined by Johnson, Gianluca Busio, Cristian Roldan and James Sands.

Six dual national players will be cap-tied to the United States should they appear in any match during the Gold Cup: Cowell, Gressel, Morris, Slonina, Soñora and Vazquez.