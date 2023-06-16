Gregg Berhalter returns as USMNT head coach

The twists and turns of the US men’s national team ’s head coaching search have returned to their point of origin: U.S. Soccer announced Friday that Gregg Berhalter is back in charge of the program.

The development comes six months after Berhalter steered the USMNT to a Round of 16 finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after which his contract expired. During his first stint, they also won Concacaf Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League titles in 2021. Berhalter returns with a 37W-11L-12D record while leading the Yanks.

The USMNT’s search was led by new sporting director Matt Crocker and arrives at a critically important juncture – before the country hosts the 2024 Copa América (must qualify) and the 2026 World Cup (auto-qualified). Originally, Crocker said the USMNT would appoint a manager by the end of summer.

“When I started this search, my focus was on finding someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026,” Crocker said in an official statement. “Gregg has that vision, as well as the experience and growth mindset on and off the field to move this team forward.