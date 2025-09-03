USA vs. South Korea: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States return to action after their runner-up finish at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup , hosting South Korea in the first of two September international friendlies.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino called up 12 MLS players for both friendlies that continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which the US will co-host along with Canada and Mexico.

Following Saturday's clash at Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of the New York Red Bulls , the USMNT will face another Asian powerhouse, Japan, at the Columbus Crew 's Lower.com Field on Tuesday.

Pochettino has brought back several Europe-based stars for the September window - most notably AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, PSV Eindhoven fullback Sergiño Dest, Marseille winger Tim Weah and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent.

Twelve MLS players return from the squad that finished second to Mexico at this summer's Gold Cup, with All-Star midfielders Diego Luna ( Real Salt Lake ) and Sebastian Berhalter ( Vancouver Whitecaps FC ) among the highlights.

Ranked 23rd in the world by FIFA, South Korea have already qualified for next year's World Cup as one of the 48 participating nations.

The Reds are captained by LAFC blockbuster summer signing Son Heung-Min, who joined from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last month for an MLS-record inbound transfer worth a reported $26.5 million.