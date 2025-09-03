USA vs. South Korea: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States return to action after their runner-up finish at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, hosting South Korea in the first of two September international friendlies.
How to watch & stream
- English: TNT, HBO Max, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Saturday, Sept. 6 | 5 pm ET/2 pm PT
Where
- Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey
Following Saturday's clash at Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of the New York Red Bulls, the USMNT will face another Asian powerhouse, Japan, at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field on Tuesday.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino called up 12 MLS players for both friendlies that continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US will co-host along with Canada and Mexico.
Twelve MLS players return from the squad that finished second to Mexico at this summer's Gold Cup, with All-Star midfielders Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) and Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) among the highlights.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese, Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn and Orlando City homegrown right back Alex Freeman are also once again in the USMNT mix after impressing at the biennial tournament.
Pochettino has brought back several Europe-based stars for the September window - most notably AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, PSV Eindhoven fullback Sergiño Dest, Marseille winger Tim Weah and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent.
Ranked 23rd in the world by FIFA, South Korea have already qualified for next year's World Cup as one of the 48 participating nations.
The Reds are captained by LAFC blockbuster summer signing Son Heung-Min, who joined from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last month for an MLS-record inbound transfer worth a reported $26.5 million.
Head coach Hong Myung-bo also called up St. Louis CITY SC forward Sang Bin Jeong for the two US-based matches that will also see South Korea face Mexico on Sept. 9 at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park.