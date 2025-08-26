USA roster: 12 MLS players called for Japan, South Korea friendlies

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 12 MLS players to his 22-man roster for September friendlies against Japan and South Korea as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup . One additional call-up will be confirmed.

September friendlies

Sept. 6 vs. South Korea - 5 pm ET | Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey

Sept. 9 vs. Japan - 7:30 pm ET | Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this summer, the USMNT lost the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final to Mexico. That squad was without many European stars, giving MLS-based players a chance to shine.

The USMNT will now host Asian powerhouses South Korea and Japan, two World Cup regulars who are among the 13 nations already qualified for next summer's expanded tournament.