USA roster: 12 MLS players called for Japan, South Korea friendlies

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 12 MLS players to his 22-man roster for September friendlies against Japan and South Korea as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. One additional call-up will be confirmed.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Jonathan Klinsmann - Cesena
DEFENDERS (8)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Noahkai Banks - FC Augsburg
- Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City
- Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Luca de la Torre - San Diego FC
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Jack McGlynn - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sean Zawadzki - Columbus Crew
FORWARDS (5)
- Damion Downs - Southampton
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Josh Sargent - Norwich City
- Tim Weah - Marseille
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
September friendlies
- Sept. 6 vs. South Korea - 5 pm ET | Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey
- Sept. 9 vs. Japan - 7:30 pm ET | Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this summer, the USMNT lost the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final to Mexico. That squad was without many European stars, giving MLS-based players a chance to shine.
The USMNT will now host Asian powerhouses South Korea and Japan, two World Cup regulars who are among the 13 nations already qualified for next summer's expanded tournament.
Pochettino’s group begins the September window at the New York Red Bulls’ Sports Illustrated Stadium, before heading to the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field.
MLS call-ups
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese have parlayed impressive Gold Cup showings into another call-up.
They're two of 12 players who featured on this summer's runner-up squad, as did defenders Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew) and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC).
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter was also a Gold Cup standout, while midfielders Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC) and Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo FC) played key roles as well.
Ten MLS clubs are represented, led by Columbus and Vancouver with two call-ups apiece. Arfsten, Berhalter, Freeman, Luna and newcomer Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver) were all named 2025 MLS All-Stars.
Roster notes
- AC Milan star Christian Pulisic returns after skipping out on the Gold Cup.
- PSV Eindhoven fullback Sergiño Dest, Marseille winger Tim Weah and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent are also back in the squad.
- Center back Noahkai Banks, 18, earns his first USMNT call-up after impressing at German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.
- From the overseas contingent, Chris Richards (FC Dallas), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls) and Alex Zendejas (FC Dallas) are all MLS homegrown products.