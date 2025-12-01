FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: How to watch & stream

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw awaits on Friday, determining 12 groups of four teams each (48 teams total) for when the expanded tournament unfolds from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How the draw works

Of the 42 qualified countries, 39 are split into four pots as determined by the November 2025 FIFA Men's World Rankings.

Host nations USA, Canada and Mexico enter Pot 1. Lastly, the two FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament placeholders, as well as the four European Play-Off placeholders, are allocated into Pot 4.

All the groups – A through L – can have no more than one team from each region, except for UEFA. Each group will have at least one European team and no more than two.