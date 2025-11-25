San Diego FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Western Conference Final

San Diego FC host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in the Western Conference Final, with the winner advancing to MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Conference Finals utilize extra time (two 15-minute periods) if the game is tied after regulation. Then, if necessary, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

To reach this stage of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, both teams won their Round One Best-of-3 Series and Western Conference Semifinal.

Most recently, Dreyer's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC in the Conference Semifinals. They advanced past the Portland Timbers in Round One.

That gives San Diego another goal to pursue in their historic debut campaign, which has already featured expansion-team records for points (63) and wins (19) in the regular season.

San Diego are the second expansion team to reach a Conference Final in their inaugural season, joining the 1998 Chicago Fire . That team, led by legendary American coach Bob Bradley, ultimately won MLS Cup.

Western Conference No. 2 Regular season: 63 points (18W-7L-9D)

Vancouver are fresh off an all-time Conference Semifinal, defeating LAFC on penalty kicks after a wild 2-2 draw. The Whitecaps welcomed a club-record crowd (53,957 fans) for an end-to-end match that Thomas Müller said contained "everything was what makes our sport so beautiful."

Now, Vancouver will look to make their first-ever MLS Cup. This year, they've already made the Concacaf Champions Cup final, won a fourth straight Canadian Championship and set numerous club records during the regular season.

Müller has been immense for head coach Jesper Sørensen's team, tallying 9g/4a in 11 games since arriving in August from Bayern Munich. Alongside him, USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and striker Brian White are both enjoying career years, while Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas glues everything together.