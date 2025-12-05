Inter Miami, MLS & KultureCity partner on MLS Cup 2025 legacy project

Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer joined forces on Wednesday to give back to the local community through the 2025 MLS Cup Legacy Project ahead of MLS Cup presented by Audi on Saturday (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Inter Miami advanced their commitment to the community by empowering students with sensory needs, unveiling a refurbished sensory room in partnership with KultureCity that will provide support for students from Miami’s Frances S. Tucker K-8 Center with a safe and calming space to self-regulate and return to learning.

Reflecting Inter Miami, MLS and KultureCity’s shared dedication to providing students with the support and resources they need to be at their best with a safe and calming environment, this unveiling is the first of three KultureCity sensory rooms that are being installed at Miami-Dade County Schools through 2026. In Miami-Dade Public Schools, over 80,000 students have a disability, which is about 25% of the student population. These three new sensory rooms will provide a big assist to educators and local students, while reinforcing the club's commitment to support those with disabilities.

“Sensory overstimulation is more common than not. I think a lot of people don’t have enough tools present to help them regulate their senses,” said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, director of community engagement at Inter Miami CF.