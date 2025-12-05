Ryan Gauld makes triumphant return for Vancouver Whitecaps

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – For most teams, the prospect of losing your star player and club captain to a long-term injury at the start of the year would be devastating.
It’s a testament to their team-first approach, the willingness of squad players to step up and the genius of first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen.
But defeating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF’s star-studded roster in the biggest game of the club’s existence? Well, the Whitecaps will want all the help they can get. And they’ll have exactly that, with club icon Ryan Gauld back to full fitness and prepared to battle for the opportunity to win MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
“First and foremost, I'm just so happy for Ryan that he made it,” Sørensen said.
“Honestly, there was a period of the season where I thought that he might not be back this season. I'm so happy that he made it back. Finally, now he turned the corner where he can also add to what he already has on the physical part of it, and he really can push his level now.
“I know it's a little bit late, but better late than never, right?"
Long road to recovery
Ask anyone around the Whitecaps organization, and they’ll tell you that there’s no one at the club more deserving of this moment than Gauld.
So often relied upon to be a difference-maker, the Scottish international and Designated Player was the Whitecaps’ star man since his 2021 arrival at the club. So, when disaster struck in early March and he injured his knee against CF Montréal, the season’s outlook took a bleak turn.
Seven months on, thanks to his commitment to recovery, Gauld made his triumphant return in early October ahead of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, a comeback which has helped greatly inspire his teammates.
“It’s tough to watch from the sidelines. Nobody wants to be on the sidelines watching; we all want to be involved,” said Gauld following the Whitecaps’ 3-1 Western Conference Final win over San Diego FC.
“But it definitely makes it a lot easier when we were putting in the performances and getting the results we were getting … It was just great to be around the team and winning.”
Largely without Gauld, Vancouver authored a club-record season with 63 points and made the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
He returned in the Canadian Championship final, scoring the Whitecaps’ final goal in a 4-2 win over CPL side Vancouver FC that brought about their fourth straight domestic cup title.
“When you have a guy that has been such a vital part to take Vancouver Whitecaps to the next level, and then when everything kind of explodes, he's not even there to take part of it – you just feel so bad,” Sørensen said.
“Ryan has handled this period so well, and I'm just so happy for him that he's back after being out of this because he really deserves it.”
MLS Cup X-factor?
With Thomas Müller slotting into Vancouver’s starting XI during his absence, Gauld has found himself playing a super-sub role throughout the postseason.
That bothers him none, as he’s ready to help his side hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in any way he can.
“I’m feeling good. As time’s gone on and the more minutes I’ve got on the pitch, the better I’ve felt and the fitness has finally caught up as well,” said Gauld.
“… I’ll be good to go whenever I’m asked to play, however long I’m asked to go. I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready and do what I can to help the team.”
Heading into Saturday’s clash, Gauld believes the Whitecaps’ team-first approach will help them prevail in their biggest match yet.
“It’s what we’ve worked all year for, to get to the cup final,” Gauld said. “And it’s going to be a great atmosphere, a great standard of game. We’re all excited to get down there and get going and make the most of it.”