Ryan Gauld makes triumphant return for Vancouver Whitecaps

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – For most teams, the prospect of losing your star player and club captain to a long-term injury at the start of the year would be devastating.

Not Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

It’s a testament to their team-first approach, the willingness of squad players to step up and the genius of first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen.

But defeating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF’s star-studded roster in the biggest game of the club’s existence? Well, the Whitecaps will want all the help they can get. And they’ll have exactly that, with club icon Ryan Gauld back to full fitness and prepared to battle for the opportunity to win MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

“First and foremost, I'm just so happy for Ryan that he made it,” Sørensen said.

“Honestly, there was a period of the season where I thought that he might not be back this season. I'm so happy that he made it back. Finally, now he turned the corner where he can also add to what he already has on the physical part of it, and he really can push his level now.