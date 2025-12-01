Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream MLS Cup 2025

Eastern Conference champions Inter Miami CF host Western Conference champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, crowning the league winner in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
How to watch & stream
- MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- USA: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Canada: TSN, RDS
When
- Saturday, December 6 | 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Both teams are making their first MLS Cup appearance, ensuring a first-time winner when the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is on the line. Miami (2020) and Vancouver (2011) were previously expansion teams.
If MLS Cup is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the match remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.
- Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC
- Eastern Conference Semifinals: 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati
- Eastern Conference Final: 5-1 win vs. New York City FC
Inter Miami have won each of their last three playoff games by a four-goal margin, fueled by Argentine forwards Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti being ruthless in the final third.
Messi has an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a), following up his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi capture (29g/19a) during the regular season. Allende's eight playoff goals have tied the single-postseason record (LA Galaxy's Carlos Ruiz in 2002). And Silvetti has provided 2g/3a in five playoff games, showing chemistry with Messi while taking Luis Suárez's starting XI spot.
The Herons also boast FIFA World Cup champion Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's Argentina teammate who arrived midsummer on loan from LaLiga side Atlético de Madrid. He's partnered in midfield with Sergio Busquets, who – alongside fellow former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba – will formally retire after this match.
During their 58th game of the year across all competitions, Miami are chasing their third trophy of the Messi era and first under head coach Javier Mascherano. They've previously earned Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles, and this year have set an MLS record with 98 goals combined during the regular season and playoffs.
Miami are hosting MLS Cup after finishing two points (65 total) ahead of Vancouver in the 2025 Supporters' Shield race.
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. FC Dallas
- Western Conference Semifinal: 2-2 draw vs. LAFC, PK win
- Western Conference Final: 3-1 win at San Diego FC
Vancouver are one win away from a dream ending to 2025, which has already included a club-best regular season (63 points), fourth straight Canadian Championship title, and Concacaf Champions Cup final appearance.
Standing in their way? A third match this year against Inter Miami, after the Whitecaps made a statement in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals by winning 5-1 on aggregate vs. Messi & Co.
Head coach Jesper Sorensen's team has evolved greatly since those April meetings, most notably adding Thomas Müller over the summer. He's tallied 9g/4a in 12 matches across all competitions, adding leadership befitting his Germany and Bayern Munich legend status.
The Whitecaps are far more than Müller, though. Leading scorer Brian White has 24 goals across all competitions this year, putting him one behind Camilo Sanvezzo (25 in 2013) for the most in one season during the club's MLS era. And club captain Ryan Gauld, who missed seven months due to a knee injury, has returned at the perfect time.
Tristan Blackmon earned MLS Defender of the Year honors, in addition to MLS Best XI status alongside fellow US international Sebastian Berhalter. They're chasing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot, as are midfielders Ali Ahmed (Canada), Jayden Nelson (Canada) and Andrés Cubas (Paraguay).