Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream MLS Cup 2025

If MLS Cup is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the match remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

Both teams are making their first MLS Cup appearance, ensuring a first-time winner when the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is on the line. Miami (2020) and Vancouver (2011) were previously expansion teams.

Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC

2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC Eastern Conference Semifinals: 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati

4-0 win at FC Cincinnati Eastern Conference Final: 5-1 win vs. New York City FC

Inter Miami have won each of their last three playoff games by a four-goal margin, fueled by Argentine forwards Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti being ruthless in the final third.

Messi has an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a), following up his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi capture (29g/19a) during the regular season. Allende's eight playoff goals have tied the single-postseason record (LA Galaxy's Carlos Ruiz in 2002). And Silvetti has provided 2g/3a in five playoff games, showing chemistry with Messi while taking Luis Suárez's starting XI spot.

The Herons also boast FIFA World Cup champion Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's Argentina teammate who arrived midsummer on loan from LaLiga side Atlético de Madrid. He's partnered in midfield with Sergio Busquets, who – alongside fellow former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba – will formally retire after this match.

During their 58th game of the year across all competitions, Miami are chasing their third trophy of the Messi era and first under head coach Javier Mascherano. They've previously earned Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles, and this year have set an MLS record with 98 goals combined during the regular season and playoffs.