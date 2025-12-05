MLS Cup 2025: Inter Miami & Vancouver Whitecaps set for epic final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – No matter the result in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday, history will be made at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

“But I think it’s very, very interesting for the league, for this country, for this sport to have these kinds of games. We do good things where we were fighting during the whole season. We met in the Champions Cup semifinals this season. So the two teams were competing very, very well during the year.”

Inter Miami CF or Vancouver Whitecaps FC will become the 16th different club to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, capping the league’s 30th season with its grandest prize.

Rematch time

Miami and Vancouver have some familiarity, as Mascherano noted. Before the Whitecaps contested the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, they stormed to a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Herons in the continental tournament’s semifinals – including a 3-1 road victory.

But there’s consensus among coaches and players that much has changed since those April meetings. Miami added De Paul on loan from LaLiga’s Atlético Madrid and acquired forward Mateo Silvetti from Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys. Meanwhile, Vancouver made a statement by signing Müller as he departed Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich and replaced the outgoing Pedro Vite with Peruvian attacker Kenji Cabrera.

As strong as the Whitecaps were before Müller’s August arrival, they’ve since found new levels.

“He's so loyal to the way we want to play,” said Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen, “and he's so interested in getting to know all the details of how we play because he wants to help his teammates on the pitch. He wants to know what my thoughts are, how we're going to play, and how we want to do this, and how's the pressure, and then how he can on the pitch help his teammates.