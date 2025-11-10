USA vs. Paraguay: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States clash with Paraguay on Saturday at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union , as preparations continue for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

This is the USMNT's final camp of the calendar year, and both of their South American opponents will compete at the World Cup next summer.

During the November international window, the USMNT will also face Uruguay (Nov. 18) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The USMNT carry a three-game unbeaten streak against World Cup-bound nations. They ended the September window with a confidence-boosting victory over Japan , then drew Ecuador and defeated Australia during the October window.

That trio all placed on the 2025 MLS Best XI , while Freeman was also named the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year .

Paraguay recently qualified for their first World Cup since 2010, having missed the past three tournaments. They punched their ticket via South America's sixth and final automatic qualification spot, tied on 28 points with Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay.

Los Guaraníes have called up three MLS players: Atlanta United attacker Miguel Almirón, Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrés Cubas and Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda. Almirón is one of their most experienced players, scoring nine times in 71 appearances.

Paraguay have other MLS connections in former Inter Miami CF star Diego Gómez and ex-New York Red Bulls midfielder Kaku. Gómez plays for English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, while Kaku competes in the UAE Pro League for Al Ain FC.