USA roster: 11 MLS players called for Paraguay, Uruguay friendlies

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 11 MLS players to his 25-man roster for November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay, continuing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Jonathan Klinsmann - Cesena
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
DEFENDERS (9)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse FC
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- John Tolkin - Holstein Kiel
- Auston Trusty - Celtic
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Aidan Morris - Middlesbrough
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- Tanner Tessmann - Olympique Lyon
- Sean Zawadzki - Columbus Crew
FORWARDS (5)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Folarin Balogun - AS Monaco
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Haji Wright - Coventry City
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
November friendlies
- Nov. 15 vs. Paraguay - 5 pm ET | Subaru Park - Chester, Pennsylvania
- Nov. 18 vs. Uruguay - 7 pm ET | Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida
This is the USMNT's last camp of 2025, providing another opportunity to impress ahead of next summer's World Cup that they'll co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.
November's opponents represent strong tests, as both Paraguay and Uruguay are among the 28 nations already qualified for the expanded tournament. They finished sixth and fourth, respectively, in South American qualifiers.
The USMNT, who are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Australia last month, open the November window at the Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park. They'll then head to Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MLS call-ups
Fresh off MLS Best XI selections, defender Alex Freeman (Orlando City) and midfielders Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) earned call-ups. Freeman was also named the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year.
Goalkeeper Matt Freese (New York City FC), defender Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew) and forward Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) remain key pieces under Pochettino.
That trio was part of the USMNT's runner-up squad at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, as were veteran center backs Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC).
Columbus midfielder Sean Zawadzki is back after missing out on the Gold Cup due to injury.
MLS alums
Of the 14 players based in Europe, 11 are either MLS homegrown exports or have spent time in an MLS academy.
New York Red Bulls product Tyler Adams leads is enjoying a strong season for English Premier League side Bournemouth. Philadelphia Union alum Brenden Aaronson (Leeds) is also playing consistently in the EPL.
FC Dallas alums Ricardo Pepi (PSV) and Tanner Tessmann (Lyon) have started well in the Eredivisie and Ligue 1, respectively.
New York City FC academy products Joe Scally and Gio Reyna return; they're currently teammates at German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.