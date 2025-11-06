USA roster: 11 MLS players called for Paraguay, Uruguay friendlies

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 11 MLS players to his 25-man roster for November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay, continuing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

November friendlies

Nov. 15 vs. Paraguay - 5 pm ET | Subaru Park - Chester, Pennsylvania

Nov. 18 vs. Uruguay - 7 pm ET | Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

This is the USMNT's last camp of 2025, providing another opportunity to impress ahead of next summer's World Cup that they'll co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.

November's opponents represent strong tests, as both Paraguay and Uruguay are among the 28 nations already qualified for the expanded tournament. They finished sixth and fourth, respectively, in South American qualifiers.