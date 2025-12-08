Concacaf Champions Cup 2026 draw: How to watch, everything to know

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup draw is set for Tuesday evening, determining the bracket as 27 teams compete in next year's prestigious continental tournament.
How to watch & stream
When
- Tuesday, Dec. 9 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Miami, Florida
In 2026, CCC will unfold from February through May. The competition's winner secures a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
This year's 27-team field includes nine MLS clubs (italics below). There are 18 from other leagues.
All participants are sorted by country:
- Canada (4): Atlético Ottawa, Forge FC, Vancouver FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Costa Rica (2): Alajuelense, Cartaginés
- Dominican Republic (1): O&M FC
- Guatemala (1): Xelajú MC
- Honduras (2): Olimpia, Real España
- Jamaica (1): Mount Pleasant
- Mexico (6): Club América, Cruz Azul, CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Tigres UANL, Toluca FC
- Panama (1): Sporting San Miguelito
- Trinidad & Tobago (1): Defence Force
- USA (8): FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC, Seattle Sounders FC
Bye to Round of 16
Of the 27 participating clubs, five receive a bye into the Round of 16.
For the draw, those five clubs are positioned in a Round of 16 bracket position based on the Concacaf Club Rankings as of Dec. 8, 2025.
- Leagues Cup winner: Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Cup presented by Audi winner: Inter Miami CF
- Best-performing LIGA MX champion: Toluca FC
- Caribbean Cup champion: Mount Pleasant
- Central American Cup champion: Alajuelense
Round One
For the 22 teams in Round One, the three highest-ranked clubs will be pre-seeded into a Round One bracket position, and the remaining 19 clubs will be distributed into the two "Club Pots."
The three highest-ranked clubs will be seeded to reward their competitive merit and strength, ensuring they cannot face any club that received a bye to the Round of 16 until later rounds in the competition.
- Pot 1: 8 next best-ranked clubs
- Pot 2: 11 lowest-ranked clubs
Procedures
The official draw will begin by confirming the bracket positions for the eight pre-seeded clubs (three in Round One and five in Round of 16).
Once confirmed, the draw will start by randomly drawing a sphere from Pot 1, followed by a Round One bracket position sphere from Pot A (position). This process will be repeated for the remaining seven spheres in Pot 1, always using the available bracket positions in Pot A.
After all Pot 1 clubs have been drawn and assigned a bracket position, the draw for clubs in Pot 2 will begin, following the same procedure using Pot 2 and Pot B (position). Once all clubs have been assigned a bracket position, the draw will conclude.
The Concacaf Champions Cup has a direct elimination knockout stage format and contains five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.
The first four stages include home and away play, while the Final is a single-leg match.
- Round One: February 3-5 (Week 1), February 10-12 (Week 2), February 17-19 (Week 3), February 24-26 (Week 4)
- Round of 16: March 10-12, March 17-19
- Quarterfinals: April 7-9, April 14-16
- Semifinals: April 28-30, May 5-7
- Final: May 30