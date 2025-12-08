Concacaf Champions Cup 2026 draw: How to watch, everything to know

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup draw is set for Tuesday evening, determining the bracket as 27 teams compete in next year's prestigious continental tournament.

In 2026, CCC will unfold from February through May. The competition's winner secures a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

This year's 27-team field includes nine MLS clubs (italics below). There are 18 from other leagues.

Bye to Round of 16

Of the 27 participating clubs, five receive a bye into the Round of 16.

For the draw, those five clubs are positioned in a Round of 16 bracket position based on the Concacaf Club Rankings as of Dec. 8, 2025.

Leagues Cup winner: Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders FC MLS Cup presented by Audi winner: Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF Best-performing LIGA MX champion: Toluca FC

Toluca FC Caribbean Cup champion: Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Central American Cup champion: Alajuelense

Round One

For the 22 teams in Round One, the three highest-ranked clubs will be pre-seeded into a Round One bracket position, and the remaining 19 clubs will be distributed into the two "Club Pots."

The three highest-ranked clubs will be seeded to reward their competitive merit and strength, ensuring they cannot face any club that received a bye to the Round of 16 until later rounds in the competition.

Pot 1: 8 next best-ranked clubs

8 next best-ranked clubs Pot 2: 11 lowest-ranked clubs

Procedures

The official draw will begin by confirming the bracket positions for the eight pre-seeded clubs (three in Round One and five in Round of 16).

Once confirmed, the draw will start by randomly drawing a sphere from Pot 1, followed by a Round One bracket position sphere from Pot A (position). This process will be repeated for the remaining seven spheres in Pot 1, always using the available bracket positions in Pot A.