Chelsea star Christian Pulisic finds "that zone" as USMNT romp Grenada

“Yeah, definitely a good time,” the Chelsea attacker, who’s captaining the squad in the absence of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, told reporters in a postgame press conference. “We love scoring goals and that's what we do. So obviously good scoreline, positive result for the team. So we definitely enjoyed ourselves out there.”

This was one of those occasions where the star individual’s level was profoundly interwoven with the group’s, where Pulisic was engine, spearhead and collaborator all at once, setting up the match’s first two goals before netting one of his own. It was a man-of-the-match outing, setting the standard, just as he so often has since leaving Pennsylvania for Borussia Dortmund at age 15 nearly a decade ago – and this time, with a ready smile.

Christian Pulisic was describing the US men’s national team ’s collective display in a postgame sideline interview after their 7-1 Concacaf Nations League hammering of Grenada at Kirani James Athletic Stadium Friday night. But he might as well have been talking about himself.

This fleeting visit to a Caribbean minnow on an imperfect tropical pitch was a far cry from the rarified air of Qatar the Yanks were breathing just a few short months ago.

World Cup hangovers are not uncommon – after their last mundial, the USMNT suffered one so acute it metastasized into a slump that eventually cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job – yet there was no sign of any such in Pulisic’s clinical slicing and dicing of the Spice Boyz from the opening whistle along his usual danger zones down the left channel.

“I'm amazed by Christian,” said interim head coach Anthony Hudson after the win that clinches the Yanks’ spot in this summer’s Gold Cup and puts them on the doorstep of the CNL semifinal stage.

“When a cycle is over, and then you have the start of a new cycle, especially the one we've just had, where you have the high of a World Cup, and then you have games like these at the time of the season where players are fighting for relegation, Champions League, real tense times in their clubs, it's very, very easy to turn around and look at the schedule and say, ‘Look, with all due respect, I think the team can get away without me and win these games.’ And this happens all around the world with all sorts of international teams, I've had experience with this in the past.”

Pulisic, he explained, just isn’t wired like that, even at elevated risk to his own health and fitness.