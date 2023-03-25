USMNT touchdown! McKennie, Pepi braces lead Nations League dominance vs. Grenada

Via one goal and three assists, Christian Pulisic’s fingerprints were all over a game that booked the USMNT’s ticket to the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in July and has them on the precipice of reaching the 2022-23 Nations League Semifinals in June. On Monday evening from Orlando City SC’s Exploria Stadium (7:30 pm ET), a Group D-closing draw or win over El Salvador will secure that latter spot.

Pepi’s goals arrived via a 4th-minute header and 53rd-minute near-post shot, continuing his strong form while on loan at Eredivisie side Groningen. And McKennie showed his propensity for set-piece dominance, as the on-loan Leeds United midfielder acrobatically finished in the 31st and 34th minutes to create separation at Kirani James National Stadium.

Quick-snap strikes from Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson (20th minute) and Club América winger Alejandro Zendejas (72nd minute) were other highlights, especially the latter. Zendejas, an ex-FC Dallas homegrown winger, is now formally cap-tied to the USMNT after recruiting efforts from Mexico.