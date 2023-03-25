USMNT Player Ratings: Pulisic, Zendejas shine in 7-1 rout of Grenada

The interim boss deployed a strong XI that got the job done against an overmatched Grenada side. He didn’t reinvent the wheel, but you can’t poke too many holes in a 7-1 result. The biggest question around Hudson is if he can help secure the long-term future of striker Folarin Balogun in the weeks ahead. There's an awful lot of smoke around the red-hot Ligue 1 goalscorer possibly committing to the USMNT instead of England or Nigeria.