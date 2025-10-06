USA vs. Ecuador: How to watch, stream international friendly

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 10 MLS players to his 26-man roster , which is highlighted by Europe-based standouts Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Antonee "Jedi" Robinson (Fulham) and Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).

The USMNT are trying to continue the good vibes from last month's 2-0 win over Japan. Beforehand, Pochettino's team had consistently struggled against opponents in the FIFA World Rankings top 25.