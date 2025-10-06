USA vs. Ecuador: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team open their October international window by facing Ecuador at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium on Friday night.
How to watch & stream
- English: TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Peacock
- Spanish: Universo
When
- Friday, Oct. 10 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
After welcoming Ecuador, the USMNT meet Australia on Oct. 14 at the Colorado Rapids' Dicks Sporting Goods Park.
Both nations are among the 18 countries already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 10 MLS players to his 26-man roster, which is highlighted by Europe-based standouts Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Antonee "Jedi" Robinson (Fulham) and Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).
The MLS call-ups include goalkeepers Matt Turner (New England Revolution) and Matt Freese (New York City FC), who are vying for the No. 1 spot.
Orlando City right back Alex Freeman was again selected, along with All-Star midfielder Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake). Additionally, Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan returns for a second straight camp.
The USMNT are trying to continue the good vibes from last month's 2-0 win over Japan. Beforehand, Pochettino's team had consistently struggled against opponents in the FIFA World Rankings top 25.
Ecuador finished second in Conmebol qualifiers behind reigning champions Argentina, booking a second consecutive World Cup trip.
Pachuca forward Enner Valencia (47 goals in 100 matches) wears the captain's armband for Argentine manager Sebastián Beccacece.
Other standouts include center back Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain) and midfielder Kendry Páez (Strasbourg), while midfielder Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) and defender Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) miss out.
La Tri also feature New England Revolution forward Leo Campana, as well as former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Pedro Vite.