USA roster: 10 MLS players called for Ecuador, Australia friendlies

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 10 MLS players to his 26-man roster for October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

October friendlies

Oct. 10 vs. Ecuador - 8:30 pm ET | Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

Oct. 14 vs. Australia - 9 pm ET | Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, Colorado

This camp represents one of the final chances for players to impress Pochettino, with only three windows remaining before the USMNT convene for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The difficulty level remains high, as Ecuador and Australia are among the 18 nations already qualified for next summer's expanded tournament. Those tests follow the September window, in which the USMNT lost against South Korea before defeating Japan.