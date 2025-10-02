USA roster: 10 MLS players called for Ecuador, Australia friendlies

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 10 MLS players to his 26-man roster for October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Matt Turner - New England Revolution
DEFENDERS (8)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City
- Mark McKenzie - FC Toulouse
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
MIDFIELDERS (8)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Aidan Morris - Middlesbrough
- Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- James Sands - FC St. Pauli
- Tanner Tessmann - Olympique Lyon
- Malik Tillman - Bayer Leverkusen
FORWARDS (6)
- Patrick Agyemang - Derby County
- Folarin Balogun - AS Monaco
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Tim Weah - Marseille
- Haji Wright - Coventry City
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
October friendlies
- Oct. 10 vs. Ecuador - 8:30 pm ET | Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas
- Oct. 14 vs. Australia - 9 pm ET | Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, Colorado
This camp represents one of the final chances for players to impress Pochettino, with only three windows remaining before the USMNT convene for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The difficulty level remains high, as Ecuador and Australia are among the 18 nations already qualified for next summer's expanded tournament. Those tests follow the September window, in which the USMNT lost against South Korea before defeating Japan.
Both matches will be played at MLS venues, starting with Austin FC's Q2 Stadium before heading to the Colorado Rapids' Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
MLS call-ups
All four goalkeepers compete in MLS, including Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Matt Turner (New England Revolution). Freese was the USMNT's starter during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, while Turner returned to MLS this summer on loan from Ligue 1 side Lyon.
Three of the four MLS-based defenders were 2025 MLS All-Stars: Columbus Crew left back Max Arfsten, Orlando City right back Alex Freeman and FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson. Charlotte FC's Tim Ream is the second-most capped player with 77 appearances.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna has featured in 13 of the USMNT’s 14 matches this year, while midfielder Cristian Roldan helped Seattle Sounders FC win Leagues Cup this summer.
MLS alums
Of the 16 players overseas, eight previously played for MLS clubs.
That group includes former Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang, who joined EFL Championship side Derby County this summer for a club-record fee.
Three Europe-based central midfielders have MLS ties: Columbus Crew homegrown product Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), New York City FC loanee James Sands (St. Pauli) and FC Dallas homegrown alum Tanner Tessmann (Lyon).
Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) and center back Mark McKenzie (Toulouse) are both Philadelphia Union products.