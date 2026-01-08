Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign homegrown goalkeeper Cabral Carter

LAFC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Cabral Carter through 2027 with options through 2029, the club announced Thursday. 

The 21-year-old joins the first team after recording four clean sheets in 21 appearances across all competitions last season for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC 2. 

A charter member of the LAFC Academy in 2016, Carter spent the 2022 season with USL Championship club Las Vegas Lights. He also featured at the University of Pittsburgh from 2022-24. 

LAFC's 2026 MLS season begins on Feb. 21 against Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

