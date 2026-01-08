LAFC sign homegrown goalkeeper Cabral Carter

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Cabral Carter through 2027 with options through 2029, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old joins the first team after recording four clean sheets in 21 appearances across all competitions last season for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC 2.
A charter member of the LAFC Academy in 2016, Carter spent the 2022 season with USL Championship club Las Vegas Lights. He also featured at the University of Pittsburgh from 2022-24.
LAFC's 2026 MLS season begins on Feb. 21 against Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
