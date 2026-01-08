LAFC sign homegrown goalkeeper Cabral Carter

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Cabral Carter through 2027 with options through 2029, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old joins the first team after recording four clean sheets in 21 appearances across all competitions last season for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC 2.

A charter member of the LAFC Academy in 2016, Carter spent the 2022 season with USL Championship club Las Vegas Lights. He also featured at the University of Pittsburgh from 2022-24.