USA vs. Colombia: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

The US men’s national team will conclude their annual January camp on Saturday, visiting the LA Galaxy's home stadium for an international friendly against traditional South American contender Colombia.

How to watch and stream

  • TV: TNT, Telemundo
  • Streaming: Peacock

When

Where

  • Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

The USMNT, overseen by interim coach Anthony Hudson, lost their first game of 2023 on Wednesday when Serbia beat them 2-1 at LAFC’s BMO Stadium. 

After exiting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands, the Yanks are experiencing a leadership change in the buildup to co-hosting in 2026 alongside Concacaf neighbors Canada and Mexico. Sporting director Earnie Stewart and general manager Brian McBride have left, while a coaching search remains ongoing in the possible post-Gregg Berhalter era.

USA logo
USA

FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez scored on his senior-level debut against Serbia via a pinpoint cross from Vancouver Whitecaps FC fullback Julian Gressel, but the USMNT couldn’t punch back after that 29th-minute header. Their fellow World Cup 2022 participant twice beat ex-Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina – within minutes on either side of halftime – and took the sting out of an encouraging start.

These domestic-heavy January camps are seldom about results, though, as evidenced by Hudson already handing eight players their international debuts. Club América winger Alejandro Zenedjas was among them, and now the one-time FC Dallas homegrown standout has returned to their ongoing Liga MX Clausura campaign.

Some other MLS homegrowns of note from Wednesday’s match: San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell earned man-of-the-match honors, LA Galaxy center back Jalen Neal got a surprise start (before he makes his MLS debut), and Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris went the distance. 

As more youngsters possibly get their chance – New York Red Bulls homegrown left back John Tolkin and ex-Philadelphia Union homegrown attacker Paxten Aaronson were unused substitutes vs. Serbia – the USMNT are searching for their first win of the calendar year.

Accomplish that against Los Cafeteros and some good vibes surface before Concacaf Nations League tests against Grenada and El Salvador at the end of March. That’s despite Europe-based stars not being available until then and a limbo period lingering while the program hires for a new coach “by the end of the summer,” per U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.

Colombia logo
Colombia

Six MLS players are standing in the USMNT’s way when meeting Colombia, headlined by Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernandez, LAFC striker Chicho Arango and Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno.

That group is included after Colombia narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup via Conmebol. They placed sixth, one spot outside of the intercontinental playoff that Peru ultimately lost to Australia on penalty kicks.

Much like the USMNT, Colombia don’t have a first-choice roster because this friendly falls outside of a formal international window. But the South American country, No. 17 in the FIFA World Rankings, should present a significant challenge even without traditional stars like James Rodríguez (Olympiacos), Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) and Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

This all-time matchup has produced one-sided results, with Colombia holding a 14W-3L-3D edge. The US are searching for their first win vs. Colombia since March 2005.

US Men's National Team

