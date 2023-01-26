USA vs. Colombia: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

The US men’s national team will conclude their annual January camp on Saturday, visiting the LA Galaxy 's home stadium for an international friendly against traditional South American contender Colombia.

After exiting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands , the Yanks are experiencing a leadership change in the buildup to co-hosting in 2026 alongside Concacaf neighbors Canada and Mexico. Sporting director Earnie Stewart and general manager Brian McBride have left , while a coaching search remains ongoing in the possible post-Gregg Berhalter era.

The USMNT, overseen by interim coach Anthony Hudson, lost their first game of 2023 on Wednesday when Serbia beat them 2-1 at LAFC ’s BMO Stadium.

FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez scored on his senior-level debut against Serbia via a pinpoint cross from Vancouver Whitecaps FC fullback Julian Gressel, but the USMNT couldn’t punch back after that 29th-minute header. Their fellow World Cup 2022 participant twice beat ex-Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina – within minutes on either side of halftime – and took the sting out of an encouraging start.

These domestic-heavy January camps are seldom about results, though, as evidenced by Hudson already handing eight players their international debuts. Club América winger Alejandro Zenedjas was among them, and now the one-time FC Dallas homegrown standout has returned to their ongoing Liga MX Clausura campaign.