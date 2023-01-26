US Soccer changes: McBride, Stewart move on as coaching search continues

Leadership of the US men’s national team is in overhaul mode, as U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that Earnie Stewart is leaving his role as sporting director and returning to the Netherlands to join Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

Additionally, the federation confirmed USMNT general manager Brian McBride has moved on from the program after holding the role for three years. He informed U.S. Soccer of the decision before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The news arrives as former head coach Gregg Berhalter remains out of contract after leading the USMNT to a Round of 16 finish at the World Cup. In the meantime, the USMNT are being led by interim coach Anthony Hudson.

U.S. Soccer is conducting a complete review of the USMNT, including the sporting structure and the roles and responsibilities of the staff. That process is geared toward competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted alongside Canada and Mexico.

With overarching change unfolding, U.S. Soccer has retained Sportsology Group to lead the search for their next sporting director. During that process, all sporting staff will report to U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson. Afterward, the sporting director will oversee the process of hiring the new USMNT head coach.

In a subsequent press conference Thursday, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said the federation hopes to hire a new USMNT head coach by the “end of the summer.” No exact timeline was specified with the 2026 World Cup still three-plus years away.

Earnie Stewart

Stewart, who will remain with U.S. Soccer until Feb. 15 to ensure a smooth transition, joined the USSF after leading the Philadelphia Union’s sporting department. During his tenure and with ex-Columbus Crew manager Berhalter at the helm, the USMNT returned to the World Cup after missing out on Russia 2018. They also won two continental championships in the inaugural 2021 Concacaf Nations League and 2021 Gold Cup, all with one of the youngest player pools in program history.

“When the opportunity arose to return to the Netherlands to pursue an exciting and challenging role that was near my family, I could not turn it down,” said Stewart, whose playing career included 101 USMNT matches. “I am extremely proud of what our sporting department has accomplished over the past four years to advance the next generation of players and increase participation in the sport across the country.

“This is a pivotal time for the sport in the United States and I have full confidence in the leadership of U.S. Soccer heading into 2026 and beyond. It has been an honor to represent the U.S. Soccer Federation again in this capacity and I look forward to continuing to support U.S. Soccer in my next chapter and in the future.”

Brian McBride

McBride, during his tenure as general manager, worked closely with the USMNT staff to help build the culture within the team, oversee the development and management of the player pool and forge and foster important relationships both internationally and domestically.

The former Chicago Fire FC and Crew striker also helped court dual nationals, worked closely with high-performance and medical staff, and was involved in the hiring of youth national team coaches.

“First and foremost, I’m proud of accomplishing our goal of getting the USMNT back to the FIFA World Cup while also winning the Gold Cup and Nations League,” said McBride, who scored 30 goals in 95 USMNT caps. “I’d like to thank the players and staff on the senior team as well as our youth national teams for their hard work to help us reach our goals, as well as Cindy Parlow Cone, JT Batson and Earnie Stewart for allowing me the opportunity to help lead the program.

“After careful consideration, this decision was made prior to the 2022 World Cup, but we collectively felt that any potential disruption to the team’s focus would have been a detriment at the time. I’m looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”