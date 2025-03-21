Canada drop Concacaf Nations League semifinal to Mexico

A Raúl Jiménez brace led Mexico to a 2-0 win over Canada in Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal at SoFi Stadium.
El Tri will face Panama in Sunday's final, while Les Rouges and the United States will play for third place earlier in the day.
Jiménez got Mexico off to a dream start, opening the score 47 seconds into the match after a defensive clearance inside the box took a fortuitous bounce and allowed the Fulham striker to beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair from close range.
Canada pushed for an equalizer but came dangerously close to taking a two-goal deficit into the halftime break after Edson Álvarez's tally was called back for offsides.
There would be no calling back Jiménez's second goal - a brilliant free kick from way out in the 75th minute that sealed the win for Mexico.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: For all the positive steps taken under head coach Jesse Marsch, Canada need to turn their promise into silverware. The 2025 Concacaf Nations League was the perfect opportunity - especially after three-time defending champions the United States were upset by Panama in Thursday's first semifinal. Unfortunately, Les Rouges wasted a golden chance to make a massive statement on the global stage.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: As important as Jiménez's opening goal was, he outdid himself with his set-piece stunner that put the game out of reach late in the second half.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jiménez single-handedly sent Mexico into the Nations League final while moving into fourth place on El Tri's all-time scoring list with 37 goals.
Next Up
- CAN: Sunday, March 23 vs. United States (6 pm ET) | Concacaf Nations League Third Place Match
- MEX: Sunday, March 23 vs. Panama (9:30 pm ET) | Concacaf Nations League Final