Canada drop Concacaf Nations League semifinal to Mexico

A Raúl Jiménez brace led Mexico to a 2-0 win over Canada in Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal at SoFi Stadium.

El Tri will face Panama in Sunday's final, while Les Rouges and the United States will play for third place earlier in the day.

Jiménez got Mexico off to a dream start, opening the score 47 seconds into the match after a defensive clearance inside the box took a fortuitous bounce and allowed the Fulham striker to beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair from close range.

Canada pushed for an equalizer but came dangerously close to taking a two-goal deficit into the halftime break after Edson Álvarez's tally was called back for offsides.