Jacob Shaffelberg helps lead Canada to historic win over USMNT

Canada picked up where they left off following an impressive fourth-place Copa América finish to defeat the United States, 2-1, at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park Saturday afternoon.
Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelberg and Joanthan David struck in each half for Canada, which beat the USMNT on US soil for just the second time. Luca de la Torre scored the lone goal for the US in their first match since parting ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Shaffelberg, one of Les Rouges' stars of their Copa América run, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a low left-footed shot from inside the box, capitalizing on a USMNT turnover.
David doubled Canada's advantage in the 58th minute, again making the most of a defensive miscue by the US. De la Torre gave the USMNT a lifeline, cutting the deficit in half moments after stepping onto the field as a second-half substitute.
Canada's lead might have been more if not for a pair of stellar first-half saved by Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte twice denying Cyle Larin.
Still, it was Jesse Marsch and Canada celebrating a historic win, the first for Les Rouges againt the United States away since 1957.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Canada backed up Marsch's words in the buildup and came away with a rare win on US soil. It was a big statement for the CanMNT, a roster that featured 13 MLS players, after a terrific showing at Copa América. The focus shifts to another Concacaf giant in Mexico on Tuesday. For the USMNT, there was better energy in the second half, but they were sunk by a subpar first half in Mikey Varas' debut as interim head coach. The Yanks will look to rebound against New Zealand at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium Tuesday.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Shaffelburg got the Canadians off to a flying start in the first half, making the US pay for a poor turnover deep in their defensive third.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: David set up Shaffelburg's opening goal and scored what proved to be the winner in the second half, tying him with Larin atop Canada's all-time scoring list.
Next Up
- USA: Tuesday, September 10 vs. New Zealand (7 pm ET | TNT, truTV, Universo) | International friendly
- CAN: Tuesday, September 10 vs. Mexico (8:30 pm ET | TUDN, UniMás) | International friendly