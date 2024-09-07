Jacob Shaffelberg helps lead Canada to historic win over USMNT

Canada picked up where they left off following an impressive fourth-place Copa América finish to defeat the United States , 2-1, at Sporting Kansas City ’s Children’s Mercy Park Saturday afternoon.

Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelberg and Joanthan David struck in each half for Canada, which beat the USMNT on US soil for just the second time. Luca de la Torre scored the lone goal for the US in their first match since parting ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Shaffelberg, one of Les Rouges' stars of their Copa América run, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a low left-footed shot from inside the box, capitalizing on a USMNT turnover.

David doubled Canada's advantage in the 58th minute, again making the most of a defensive miscue by the US. De la Torre gave the USMNT a lifeline, cutting the deficit in half moments after stepping onto the field as a second-half substitute.

Canada's lead might have been more if not for a pair of stellar first-half saved by Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte twice denying Cyle Larin.