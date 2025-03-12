Canada roster: 8 MLS players called for 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named eight MLS players to his 23-man roster for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals, played later this month at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Tom McGill - Brighton & Hove Albion
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (7)
- Moïse Bombito - OGC Nice
- Derek Cornelius - Olympique de Marseille
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Jamie Knight-Lebel - Crewe Alexandra
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Joel Waterman - CF Montréal
MIDFIELDERS (8)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal CF
- Mathieu Choinière - Grasshopper Zurich
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Ismaël Koné - Stade Rennais
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
- Niko Sigur - Hadjuk Split
FORWARDS (5)
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
- Promise David - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Daniel Jebbison - AFC Bournemouth
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United FC
Nations League Semifinal
- March 20 vs. Mexico - 10:30 pm ET | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
Les Rouges beat Suriname by a 4-0 aggregate score to reach this stage, putting them two wins away from their first-ever Nations League title.
If Marsch's team defeats Mexico, they'll advance to the March 23 final at SoFi Stadium against the winner of the United States-Panama semifinal. With a loss, they'll play for third place earlier in the day at the same venue.
This is the CanMNT's second chance at a trophy under Marsch, who was hired last May. The program will also play the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, building towards co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
MLS call-ups
The eight MLS-based players on Canada's roster are familiar faces for Les Rouges, totaling 222 caps combined.
The group is headlined by Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg, as well as goalkeepers Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC) and Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers).
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio is the most senior player on the squad, earning 82 caps, while club teammate Richie Laryea and CF Montréal's Joel Waterman will shore up Canada's defense.
Up-and-coming MLS talents Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota) also secured a place on Marsch's squad.
MLS alums
Of the 15 players based in Europe, eight have previously featured in MLS – either via an academy, homegrown pathway or the SuperDraft.
Former Whitecaps homegrown defender Alphonso Davies is the most notable MLS alum, alongside forwards Cyle Larin (Orlando City) and Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution).
The former Montréal duo of Ismäel Koné and Mathieu Choinière were also named to the roster, as were center backs Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids) and Derek Cornelius (Vancouver).