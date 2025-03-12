Canada roster: 8 MLS players called for 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named eight MLS players to his 23-man roster for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals, played later this month at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Nations League Semifinal

March 20 vs. Mexico - 10:30 pm ET | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Les Rouges beat Suriname by a 4-0 aggregate score to reach this stage, putting them two wins away from their first-ever Nations League title.

If Marsch's team defeats Mexico, they'll advance to the March 23 final at SoFi Stadium against the winner of the United States-Panama semifinal. With a loss, they'll play for third place earlier in the day at the same venue.