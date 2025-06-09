Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Seattle Sounders FC open their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign when they host Brazilian giants Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 at Lumen Field.

This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool . The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.

In Group B action, Seattle will also welcome Atlético Madrid (Spain) on June 19 before entertaining UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (France) on June 23. The top two teams per group reach the knockout phase.

How they qualified: 2024 Copa Libertadores winners

Botafogo boast three Brazilian Série A titles, winning the league last season to go along with their first-ever Copa Libertadores title. The latter accomplishment sent them to the Club World Cup.

Portuguese manager Renato Pavia oversees a talent-filled roster that includes winger Artur and former Porto and Manchester United left back Alex Telles. Club captain Marlon Freitas patrols the midfield, having registered nearly 2,100 minutes last season, more than any other outfield player.