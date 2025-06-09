Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Seattle Sounders FC open their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign when they host Brazilian giants Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 at Lumen Field.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, June 15 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
In Group B action, Seattle will also welcome Atlético Madrid (Spain) on June 19 before entertaining UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (France) on June 23. The top two teams per group reach the knockout phase.
This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool. The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.
How they qualified: 2024 Copa Libertadores winners
Botafogo boast three Brazilian Série A titles, winning the league last season to go along with their first-ever Copa Libertadores title. The latter accomplishment sent them to the Club World Cup.
Portuguese manager Renato Pavia oversees a talent-filled roster that includes winger Artur and former Porto and Manchester United left back Alex Telles. Club captain Marlon Freitas patrols the midfield, having registered nearly 2,100 minutes last season, more than any other outfield player.
Botafogo also have several MLS connections, with former Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino, ex-Inter Miami CF captain Gregore and former New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodríguez all on their roster.
How they qualified: 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners
Seattle are making their second Club World Cup appearance by virtue of winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup. And while they're in one of the competition's more difficult groups, they're certainly capable of making a run in this year's tournament.
Head coach Brian Schmetzer's side will rely on homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas, playmaker Albert Rusnák and goalkeeper Stefan Frei. The Rave Green will likely remain without star striker Jordan Morris, who's missed more than a month due to a hamstring injury.
Can Seattle shock the world and escape a loaded Group B? With games against Atlético and PSG looming, a positive start vs. Botafogo is a must.