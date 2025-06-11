Canada vs. Honduras: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group B game

Canada would love to cap the Gold Cup with their second trophy lift of the summer after claiming the inaugural Canadian Shield, despite a penalty kick defeat to Ivory Coast. The CanMNT defeated Ukraine, 4-2, in the opening match of that pre-Gold Cup tournament.

Canada have reached the Gold Cup semifinals three times before, most recently in 2021, and are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2000. Can the good vibes leading up to the Gold Cup continue through the competition?