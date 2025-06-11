Canada vs. Honduras: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group B game

The Canadian men's national team open their Concacaf Gold Cup campaign Tuesday evening against Honduras at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
How to watch & stream
- Canada: OneSoccer
- USA: FS1
When
- Tuesday, June 17 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
Expectations for Canada are high at the Gold Cup, ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer alongside Mexico and the United States. Jesse Marsch's 26-man roster boasts 12 MLS players, all eager to make next year's World Cup squad.
After taking on Honduras, Canada will head to Houston Dynamo FC's Shell Energy Stadium to face Curaçao (June 21) and El Salvador (June 24) for more Group B games. The top two teams per group reach the quarterfinals.
Canada would love to cap the Gold Cup with their second trophy lift of the summer after claiming the inaugural Canadian Shield, despite a penalty kick defeat to Ivory Coast. The CanMNT defeated Ukraine, 4-2, in the opening match of that pre-Gold Cup tournament.
While Alphonso Davies is sidelined due to injury, Marsch has called in a mix of veterans in Stephen Eustáquio, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan to go along with MLS standouts like Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), Joel Waterman (CF Montréal), Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United).
Canada have reached the Gold Cup semifinals three times before, most recently in 2021, and are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2000. Can the good vibes leading up to the Gold Cup continue through the competition?
Honduras are amid 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying, recently advancing to the final round after topping their group with 12 points from four matches. Tuesday night, they defeated Antigua and Barbuda to sail into the next stage.
Reinaldo Rueda's 26-man roster features two MLS players, with Deybi Flores (Toronto FC) and Joseph Rosales (Minnesota United) hoping to lead Los Catrachos to a first Gold Cup title.
Currently ranked No. 75 in the FIFA World Rankings, Honduras will look to spring the upset over the Canadians, before meeting El Salvador at Shell Energy Stadium (June 21) and taking on Curaçao (June 24) at the San Jose Earthquakes' PayPal Park.