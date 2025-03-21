USMNT fall to Panama in Concacaf Nations League stunner

The US men's national team 's Concacaf Nations League campaign fell short in stunning fashion thanks to a dramatic late concession against Panama in Thursday's 1-0 semifinal loss at SoFi Stadium.

The match was locked in a tense scoreless deadlock until second-half stoppage time when Panama's Cecilio Waterman beat USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner with a wicked strike to the far post to secure the upset. The result sends the Panamanians onto the tournament final, where they'll take on the winner of Thursday's decider between Canada and Mexico.

USMNT forward Josh Sargent had two notable looks in the first half, getting denied once by the woodwork, and then later by an offside call on Tim Weah in the build-up that negated his well-taken strike from inside the box.