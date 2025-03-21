USMNT fall to Panama in Concacaf Nations League stunner

The US men's national team's Concacaf Nations League campaign fell short in stunning fashion thanks to a dramatic late concession against Panama in Thursday's 1-0 semifinal loss at SoFi Stadium.
The match was locked in a tense scoreless deadlock until second-half stoppage time when Panama's Cecilio Waterman beat USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner with a wicked strike to the far post to secure the upset. The result sends the Panamanians onto the tournament final, where they'll take on the winner of Thursday's decider between Canada and Mexico.
USMNT forward Josh Sargent had two notable looks in the first half, getting denied once by the woodwork, and then later by an offside call on Tim Weah in the build-up that negated his well-taken strike from inside the box.
Tyler Adams had one last-gasp chance for the US as the final seconds ticked off, but put his volley attempt just high of the crossbar.
Goals
- 90'+4' - PAN - Cecilio Waterman | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's a shocking result for the Yanks, who were seeking a fourth-straight Nations League crown that would have represented a positive milestone at the start of the Mauricio Pochettino era. Instead of playing for his first trophy at the helm of the USMNT, Pochettino now has a lot of work to do to get the program on the right track ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It was a 50-50 game until Waterman struck for this dramatic late winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Waterman gets the nod here for that decisive strike, which was equally as euphoric for Panama as it was gut-wrenching for the US.
Next Up
- USA: Sunday, March 23 vs. TBD (6 pm ET) | Concacaf Nations League Third Place Match