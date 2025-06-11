USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group D game

Trinidad & Tobago are making their 19th appearance at the Gold Cup, formerly known as the Concacaf Championship, and will attempt to equal or better their best-ever finish of third place (2000) with a deep run at this year's edition.

Despite slotting at No. 100 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Trinidad & Tobago have reason to believe an upset result is possible. They've won two of the last six meetings vs. the USMNT, including a 2-1 comeback victory in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League and a shocking result that denied the Yanks a spot at the FIFA 2018 World Cup.