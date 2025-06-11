USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group D game

The US men's national team begin their quest for an eighth Concacaf Gold Cup title on Sunday when they open Group D play against Trinidad & Tobago at PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
When
- Sunday, June 15 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- PayPal Park | San Jose, California
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster includes 15 MLS players, giving veterans and rising stars alike the opportunity to impress. The 2025 Gold Cup serves as the program's last tournament preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.
Following this match, the USMNT will face Saudi Arabia on June 19 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium before meeting Haiti on June 22 at AT&T Stadium. The top two teams per group reach the quarterfinals.
The seven-time champions enter this year's Gold Cup in a rough run of form, having lost four straight matches for the first time since 2007.
That follows two setbacks in pre-Gold Cup friendlies, with the USMNT falling 2-1 against Türkiye last Saturday before suffering a 4-0 defeat against Switzerland on Tuesday. Both opponents made the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals.
As Pochettino searches for answers, Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) and Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo FC) could provide them in midfield. Meanwhile, strikers Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC) are vying for the No. 9 role.
Can this new-look group, absent many star players, right the ship?
Trinidad & Tobago are making their 19th appearance at the Gold Cup, formerly known as the Concacaf Championship, and will attempt to equal or better their best-ever finish of third place (2000) with a deep run at this year's edition.
The Soca Warriors have a handful of MLS players, including midfielders Jay Fortune (Atlanta United) and Wayne Frederick (Colorado Rapids) as well as attackers Tyrese Spicer (Toronto FC) and Dante Sealy (CF Montréal). While debuting last week in World Cup qualifying, Sealy netted a brace in a 6-2 win over St. Kitts & Nevis.
Despite slotting at No. 100 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Trinidad & Tobago have reason to believe an upset result is possible. They've won two of the last six meetings vs. the USMNT, including a 2-1 comeback victory in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League and a shocking result that denied the Yanks a spot at the FIFA 2018 World Cup.