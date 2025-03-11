USA roster: 6 MLS players called for 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals

United States manager Mauricio Pochettino has named six MLS players to his 23-man roster for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals, played later this month at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Concacaf Nations League Semifinal

March 20 vs. Panama - 7 pm ET | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

The USMNT, who reached this stage by defeating Jamaica via a 5-2 aggregate scoreline, are seeking their fourth-ever Concacaf Nations League title. They've lifted the trophy every time the competition has been contested.

A semifinal win vs. Panama sends the USMNT to the March 23 final against the Canada-Mexico winner. Should they lose, they'll play the third-place match earlier that same day.