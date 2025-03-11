USA roster: 6 MLS players called for 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals

United States manager Mauricio Pochettino has named six MLS players to his 23-man roster for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals, played later this month at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids
- Matt Turner - Crystal Palace
DEFENDERS (8)
- Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
- Marlon Fossey - Standard Liege
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Auston Trusty - Celtic
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
- Tanner Tessmann - Olympique Lyon
FORWARDS (6)
- Patrick Agyemang - Charlotte FC
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Josh Sargent - Norwich City
- Timothy Weah - Juventus
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Concacaf Nations League Semifinal
- March 20 vs. Panama - 7 pm ET | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
The USMNT, who reached this stage by defeating Jamaica via a 5-2 aggregate scoreline, are seeking their fourth-ever Concacaf Nations League title. They've lifted the trophy every time the competition has been contested.
A semifinal win vs. Panama sends the USMNT to the March 23 final against the Canada-Mexico winner. Should they lose, they'll play the third-place match earlier that same day.
This is the USMNT's first chance at a trophy under Pochettino, who was hired in September. The program will also play the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, building towards co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
MLS call-ups
All six MLS-based players were part of the USMNT's 2025 January camp.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, highlights the group, while veteran defender Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and goalkeepers Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) and Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids) also return.
Strikers Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC) and Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) impressed during January camp, with both finding the back of the net. With injury concerns up top for the USMNT, will either talisman make their mark for Pochettino's side?
MLS alums
Of the 17 European-based players on the roster, 10 are MLS alumni – either via an academy, homegrown pathway or the SuperDraft.
Former Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner have been included in the roster, as well as FC Dallas academy trio of Chris Richards, Weston McKennie and Tanner Tessman.
The former New York City FC duo of Joe Scally and Gio Reyna were also named to the roster, while New York Red Bulls alum Tyler Adams makes his long-anticipated return, after being unavailable due to injury in previous camps.