USA Under-20 roster for 2022 Revelations Cup

Fresh off head coach Mikey Varas’ team winning a third straight 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, the United States have announced their 20-player roster that’ll compete this month in the 2022 Revelations Cup in Mexico City, Mexico.
United States U-20 roster
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Alexander Borto - Fulham
- Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC
DEFENDERS (7)
- Justin Che - Hoffenheim
- Brandan Craig - Philadelphia Union
- Mauricio Cuevas - Club Brugge
- Marcus Ferkranus - Phoenix Rising FC
- Jonathan Gomez - Real Sociedad
- Jalen Neal - LA Galaxy
- Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Paxten Aaronson - Philadelphia Union
- Alejandro Alvarado Jr. - Vizela
- Caden Clark - New York Red Bulls
- Daniel Edelman - New York Red Bulls
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
- Rokas Pukstas - Hajduk Split
FORWARDS (4)
- Brian Gutierrez - Chicago Fire FC
- Jackson Hopkins - D.C. United
- Kevin Paredes - Wolfsburg
- Quinn Sullivan - Philadelphia Union
Upcoming friendlies
- Sept. 21 vs. Peru - 5 pm ET
- Sept. 24 vs. Mexico - 7 pm ET
- Sept. 27 vs. Paraguay - 10 pm ET
Roster details
Fourteen players called in hail from Major League Soccer clubs (two out on loan), including a leading four from the Philadelphia Union. Among them are Philadelphia homegrown midfielder Paxten Aaronson, who won the Concacaf U-20 Championship’s Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player and the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer.
Varas' squad has 14 players from the title-winning group, which booked 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics spots. Some newcomers are D.C. United homegrown product Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg) and FC Dallas homegrown product Justin Che (Hoffenheim) – both of whom now compete in the German Bundesliga.