USA Under-20 roster for 2022 Revelations Cup

Fresh off head coach Mikey Varas’ team winning a third straight 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, the United States have announced their 20-player roster that’ll compete this month in the 2022 Revelations Cup in Mexico City, Mexico.

United States U-20 roster

GOALKEEPERS (2)

  • Alexander Borto - Fulham
  • Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC

DEFENDERS (7)

  • Justin Che - Hoffenheim
  • Brandan Craig - Philadelphia Union
  • Mauricio Cuevas - Club Brugge
  • Marcus Ferkranus - Phoenix Rising FC
  • Jonathan Gomez - Real Sociedad
  • Jalen Neal - LA Galaxy
  • Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United

MIDFIELDERS (7)

  • Paxten Aaronson - Philadelphia Union
  • Alejandro Alvarado Jr. - Vizela
  • Caden Clark - New York Red Bulls
  • Daniel Edelman - New York Red Bulls
  • Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
  • Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
  • Rokas Pukstas - Hajduk Split

FORWARDS (4)

  • Brian Gutierrez - Chicago Fire FC
  • Jackson Hopkins - D.C. United
  • Kevin Paredes - Wolfsburg
  • Quinn Sullivan - Philadelphia Union

Upcoming friendlies

  • Sept. 21 vs. Peru - 5 pm ET
  • Sept. 24 vs. Mexico - 7 pm ET
  • Sept. 27 vs. Paraguay - 10 pm ET

Roster details

Fourteen players called in hail from Major League Soccer clubs (two out on loan), including a leading four from the Philadelphia Union. Among them are Philadelphia homegrown midfielder Paxten Aaronson, who won the Concacaf U-20 Championship’s Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player and the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer.

Varas' squad has 14 players from the title-winning group, which booked 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics spots. Some newcomers are D.C. United homegrown product Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg) and FC Dallas homegrown product Justin Che (Hoffenheim) – both of whom now compete in the German Bundesliga.

