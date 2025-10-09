USA defeat Italy to reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals

The United States rolled to a 3-0 victory over Italy at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday, booking a quarterfinal spot with their Round of 16 triumph in Rancagua, Chile.
Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who's on loan at Italian Serie A side Parma, scored twice to take the Golden Boot lead. San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris also scored his second goal of the tournament, while Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Adam Beaudry posted a shutout.
Cremaschi found a 15th-minute opener, stabbing a close-range finish past Italian goalkeeper Jacopo Seghetti after FC Dallas left back Nolan Norris' header was saved off the line. He then added an exclamation point in the 93rd minute, chipping over Seghetti following a powerful run out of midfield.
Tsakiris ensured the US win with just over 10 minutes remaining, curling a low free-kick around the wall and inside the near post.
The Italians battled back throughout the middle stages of the match, including hitting the woodwork once, but couldn't find a way past the US backline that included Norris and Philadelphia Union defender Frankie Westfield.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The US have impressed at the U-20 World Cup, taking victories over traditional European powerhouses Italy and France. With their latest result, the US have reached the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals five straight times and nine times overall. They're looking to earn a semifinal place for the first time since 1989.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Tsakiris' brilliant free kick sealed the deal in an impressive knockout round win.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Cremaschi was once again the hero for the US, impacting the game beyond his brace. He's been one of the biggest stars of the U-20 World Cup, tallying a tournament-best five goals.
Next Up
- USA: Sunday, Oct. 12 vs. Morocco or South Korea | 5 pm ET | FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinals
- ITA: End of tournament