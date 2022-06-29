Paxten Aaronson powers United States to 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The United States have booked one of the region’s four spots at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal matchup at the Concacaf U-20 Championship.

The result was powered by a brace from Philadelphia Union homegrown attacker Paxten Aaronson, one of 17 MLS players on the 20-man roster, giving him four goals and one assist during the tournament. Aaronson scored early in each half, banging home left-footed shots in the 5th and 49th minutes.