MLS homegrowns power USA past France at FIFA U-20 World Cup

MLS homegrown players powered the United States to an emphatic 3-0 win over France at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday, giving head coach Marko Mitrović's side six points from their first two Group E games in Chile.
Sustained pressure paid off late in the second half, with Real Salt Lake attacker Zavier Gozo opening the scoring in the 85th minute from a back-post header. Gozo then led a counter-attack in the 88th minute, slipping Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Brooklyn Raines through for a clinical finish.
RSL summer signing Marcos Zambrano sealed the memorable victory in the 92nd minute when firing home after Gozo's sliding shot hit the crossbar.
The US limited France to two shots total, as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Adam Beaudry posted a shutout. The defense featured FC Dallas left back Nolan Norris and Philadelphia Union right back Frankie Westfield.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The US have enjoyed a fantastic start at the U-20 World Cup, starting with a historic 9-1 win over tournament debutants New Caledonia before pulling away late vs. France. They're atop Group E, and now can secure the top spot with a win or draw against South Africa on Sunday.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Raines put the game to bed, showing why he's enjoyed a breakout season with Houston.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gozo was a game-changer, subbing on in the 62nd minute and factoring into all three US goals. In MLS play, the 18-year-old has 4g/2a across 24 matches.
Next Up
- USA: Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. South Africa | 4 pm ET | FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E
- FRA: Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. New Caledonia | 4 pm ET | FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E