USA end FIFA U-20 World Cup run against Morocco

The United States lost 3-1 against Morocco on Sunday night at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, ending their tournament run in the quarterfinals.

Head coach Marko Mitrović's side entered halftime level at 1-1, with Borussia Dortmund winger Cole Campbell leveling from the penalty spot.

However, Morocco scored twice in the second half to reach the semifinals. They'll now face France or Norway on Oct. 15.

The US advanced as Group E winners, highlighted by a 3-0 win over France. They dispatched Italy during the Round of 16 via an identical scoreline.

Stretching back to 2015, the US have lost in the quarterfinals in five consecutive FIFA U-20 World Cups.

This year's roster featured 16 MLS players, with Inter Miami CF homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi captaining the side and scoring five goals. Cremaschi is on loan at Italian Serie A side Parma.

Goals