USA roster for Copa América: 3 MLS players called up

Three MLS players are on the US men's national team's 26-man roster that will compete at 2024 Copa América this summer: FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson, Nashville SC defender Shaq Moore and Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Ethan Horvath - Cardiff City
- Sean Johnson - Toronto FC
- Matt Turner - Nottingham Forest
DEFENDERS (9)
- Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
- Kristoffer Lund - Palermo
- Mark McKenzie - Genk
- Shaq Moore - Nashville SC
- Tim Ream - Fulham
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Luca de la Torre - Celta Vigo
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Gio Reyna - Nottingham Forest
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
FORWARDS (7)
- Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Josh Sargent - Norwich City
- Tim Weah - Juventus
- Haji Wright - Coventry City
Copa América: Group C schedule
- June 23 vs. Bolivia - 6 pm ET (FOX, Univision, TUDN) | AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
- June 27 vs. Panama - 6 pm ET (FOX, Univision, TUDN) | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- July 1 vs. Uruguay - 9 pm ET (FS1, Univision, TUDN) | Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri
The USMNT must finish top two in Group C to reach the Copa América quarterfinals. At that stage, they'd face either the winners or runner-up from Group D, which features Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.
MLS call-ups
Robinson, who has 29 USMNT caps, joined Cincinnati as a free agent over the winter after starring at Atlanta United. The center back is a two-time MLS Best XI selection and has won three international trophies.
Moore and Johnson were both on the USMNT's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Moore, who has 19 caps, joined Nashville in July 2022 after playing for CD Tenerife in Spain. Johnson, who's played 13 times for his country, recently signed a contract extension with Toronto.
MLS alumni
Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is the USMNT's No. 1. Center backs Chris Richards (FC Dallas) and Tim Ream (New York Red Bulls) are MLS products, as is right back Joe Scally (New York City FC).
There's the potential for a starting midfield trio with MLS roots: Tyler Adams (RBNY), Weston McKennie (Dallas) and Gio Reyna (NYCFC).
Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union) should see key minutes as well, whether in midfield or at forward.
Copa América need to know
Copa América 2024 is hosted across the United States from June 20 to July 14. The tournament features six teams from Concacaf and all 10 teams from Conmebol (South America).
The USMNT have participated in four prior Copa Américas, including when the 2016 Copa America Centenario was also held in the United States. This time, the tournament offers highly-competitive matches before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Argentina, led by Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, enter as defending champions.
USA form
Head coach Gregg Berhalter's team played two Copa América prep friendlies on home soil, starting with a 5-1 defeat against Colombia. Temperatures were then cooled by a 1-1 draw against Brazil.
In March, the USMNT completed a Concacaf Nations League three-peat with a 2-0 win over Mexico.