USA roster for Copa América: 3 MLS players called up

MLS call-ups

Robinson, who has 29 USMNT caps, joined Cincinnati as a free agent over the winter after starring at Atlanta United . The center back is a two-time MLS Best XI selection and has won three international trophies.

Moore and Johnson were both on the USMNT's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Moore, who has 19 caps, joined Nashville in July 2022 after playing for CD Tenerife in Spain. Johnson, who's played 13 times for his country, recently signed a contract extension with Toronto.