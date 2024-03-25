Dos a Cero! USA beat Mexico to three-peat as Nations League champions

The US men’s national team made it three straight Nations League titles, beating Mexico, 2-0, at AT&T Stadium Sunday night.

Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna scored in each half for the USMNT, who also defeated Mexico in the 2021 final before knocking off Canada in 2023.

Adams, the former New York Red Bulls homegrown midfielder, opened the scoring with a scorching golazo from distance just before the stroke of halftime to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead at the break.

Gio Reyna made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute when the former New York City FC academy standout pounced on a failed headed clearance and beat Ochoa inside the near post on a first-time attempt.

Mexico appeared to have a lifeline when referee Drew Fisher pointed to the spot after Santiago Giménez went down in the box on an attempted Antonee Robinson clearance. But the penalty kick was waved off following Video Review and the Feyenoord forward was booked for simulation.