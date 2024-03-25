Dos a Cero! USA beat Mexico to three-peat as Nations League champions

The US men’s national team made it three straight Nations League titles, beating Mexico, 2-0, at AT&T Stadium Sunday night.
Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna scored in each half for the USMNT, who also defeated Mexico in the 2021 final before knocking off Canada in 2023.
Adams, the former New York Red Bulls homegrown midfielder, opened the scoring with a scorching golazo from distance just before the stroke of halftime to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead at the break.
Gio Reyna made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute when the former New York City FC academy standout pounced on a failed headed clearance and beat Ochoa inside the near post on a first-time attempt.
Mexico appeared to have a lifeline when referee Drew Fisher pointed to the spot after Santiago Giménez went down in the box on an attempted Antonee Robinson clearance. But the penalty kick was waved off following Video Review and the Feyenoord forward was booked for simulation.
When Fisher blew for the final whistle, it was the USMNT celebrating yet another Nations League title.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: There were a lot of questions surrounding the US men’s national team following an uninspired 3-1 extra-time win over Jamaica in the semifinals. But they looked a different team Sunday night in another 2-0 win over their heated rivals. In doing so, the USMNT three-peated as Nations League champions and made it seven matches unbeaten against El Tri, the longest in program history.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Adams’ blast from distance took the wind of out the sails of a Mexican team that were arguably the better team to that point.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Reyna was solid on both sides of the ball in a 79-minute shift that was highlighted by his “Dos a Cero” goal in the 63rd minute.
Next up
- USA: Saturday, June 8 vs. Colombia (5:30 pm ET | TNT, Telemundo) | International friendly
- MEX: Friday, May 31 vs. Bolivia (8 pm ET) | International friendly