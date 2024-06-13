USMNT, Brazil battle to draw in final pre-Copa América friendly

Christian Pulisic's free-kick goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for the US men's national team Wednesday night against Brazil in their final friendly before the 2024 Copa América tournament.
Seeking a bounce-back after Saturday's lopsided loss to Colombia, the USMNT came out swinging in front of 60,016 fans at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and almost took the early lead when Yunus Musah smashed a long-range effort off the crossbar.
However, Brazil struck in the 17th minute after a wayward goal kick allowed Real Madrid winger Rodrygo to beat Matt Turner at the near post.
The Yanks found the equalizer just nine minutes later via Pulisic, whose low free kick went through the defensive wall and past goalkeeper Alisson.
Things remained level through the final whistle, although not for lack of opportunities in the second half. But both Turner and Alisson came through when tested - with the latter making a diving save to deny Pulisic in the 68th minute - to secure the draw.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It wasn't a win, but the USMNT got the next-best thing: a solid performance and result against a world-class opponent in their final Copa América tune-up match. Wednesday's showing allows Gregg Berhalter's squad to build momentum and confidence with an international trophy up for grabs. Now the games matter for real, beginning with their June 23 opener against Bolivia.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Fears of a second-straight US loss undoubtedly began to creep in after Brazil took the early lead. Pulisic put those fears to rest by earning and scoring the game-trying free kick golazo.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Shoutout to Joe Scally for his display at right back, more than holding his own against none other than Vinicius Júnior, but Pulisic gets the nod for another captain-worthy performance.
Next Up
- USA: Sunday, June 23 vs. Bolivia | 6 pm ET (FOX, Univision) | 2024 Copa América
- BRA: Monday, June 24 vs. Costa Rica | 9 pm ET (FS1, UniMás) | 2024 Copa América