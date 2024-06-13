USMNT, Brazil battle to draw in final pre-Copa América friendly

Christian Pulisic's free-kick goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for the US men's national team Wednesday night against Brazil in their final friendly before the 2024 Copa América tournament.

Seeking a bounce-back after Saturday's lopsided loss to Colombia, the USMNT came out swinging in front of 60,016 fans at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and almost took the early lead when Yunus Musah smashed a long-range effort off the crossbar.

However, Brazil struck in the 17th minute after a wayward goal kick allowed Real Madrid winger Rodrygo to beat Matt Turner at the near post.

The Yanks found the equalizer just nine minutes later via Pulisic, whose low free kick went through the defensive wall and past goalkeeper Alisson.